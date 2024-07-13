Most tech professionals feel unfairly compensated, cite pay disparities

BENGALURU: More than 60% of tech professionals feel unfairly compensated, and they cite substantial pay disparities that underscore an urgent need for action. The 2024 Compensation and Benefits Survey by ANSR and Talent500 reveals that 65% of respondents perceive a significant gender-based pay gap, with 56% noting disparities of at least 25% across different roles.

Nearly 70% emphasise the critical role of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) in fostering long-term commitment through equity-based incentives.

The survey also reveals that beyond competitive salaries, personalised benefits and clear career development opportunities have become the key drivers of employee satisfaction and retention.

The report highlights a major shift in priorities among tech talent, with 61% of respondents emphasising the importance of customisable health benefits programmes. 77% of them value hybrid work arrangements, urging companies to optimise benefits packages for hybrid work.