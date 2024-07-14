Modi government's Capex ambitions face budgetary constraints amid political pressures

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-led government, since it took reins in 2014, has boasted of creating infrastructure at an unprecedented pace. In the first 10 years of his government’s tenure, the government has increased allocation to capital expenditure – spendings on creating infrastructure and other productive assets – by over five times.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman readies herself to present the full Budget for 2024-25 on July 23, the question that bugs everyone is whether she would make enough provision to help the government maintain the pace of infrastructure spending. In the interim Budget in February, the government had increased the capex allocation by 11% to Rs 11.11 lakh crore, which is much lower than the 37% hike in allocation in the previous year. Budget allocation for capex during the past 10 years of the Modi government grew at a compounded annual growth rate of just over 18%.

Changed scenario

Many things have changed since February – both in terms of government finances as well as politically. The Narendra Modi government has come back to power but with lower number of seats. The BJP on its own has not won the full majority and has to depend on allies cross the 272-mark needed for majority in parliament. Despite managing the economy relatively well over the past five years, the government has not been able to create enough jobs, and the public in general has been feeling the heat of inflation and high tax burden.