Modi government's Capex ambitions face budgetary constraints amid political pressures

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-led government, since it took reins in 2014, has boasted of creating infrastructure at an unprecedented pace. In the first 10 years of his government’s tenure, the government has increased allocation to capital expenditure – spendings on creating infrastructure and other productive assets – by over five times.
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman readies herself to present the full Budget for 2024-25 on July 23, the question that bugs everyone is whether she would make enough provision to help the government maintain the pace of infrastructure spending. In the interim Budget in February, the government had increased the capex allocation by 11% to Rs 11.11 lakh crore, which is much lower than the 37% hike in allocation in the previous year. Budget allocation for capex during the past 10 years of the Modi government grew at a compounded annual growth rate of just over 18%.
Changed scenario
Many things have changed since February – both in terms of government finances as well as politically. The Narendra Modi government has come back to power but with lower number of seats. The BJP on its own has not won the full majority and has to depend on allies cross the 272-mark needed for majority in parliament. Despite managing the economy relatively well over the past five years, the government has not been able to create enough jobs, and the public in general has been feeling the heat of inflation and high tax burden.
The general election results, where it could win only 244 seats (down from 303 in 2019), made the public anger palpable. There is, therefore, a strong sense that the forthcoming budget might force the government to ‘splurge’ in more populist measures. The compulsion of coalition politics may force the NDA government to shun its fiscal fundamental approach. The two majorallies of the government – TDP in Andhra Pradesh and JD(U) in Bihar – have been asking for special package for their respective states. TDP has demanded a package of more than Rs 1 lakh crore for Andhra Pradesh spread over five years. JD(U) has demanded a Rs 30,000 crore package for Bihar.
The government finances have got a big boost from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with Rs 2.11 lakh crore dividends for FY25, which is over Rs 1 lakh crore more than what was estimated in the interim budget. It can use this to rev up both capex as well as revenue expenditure, which is used mostly for paying salaries and pension. Though some economists believe the government may use this to further consolidate its fiscal position by lowering the fiscal deficit from 5.1% to 5-4.9%.
More fiscal space
According to Gaura Sen Gipta, chief economist at IDFC Bank, the RBI dividend which was significantly higher than expected has provided extra fiscal space of 0.4% of GDP. “Some of the fiscal space will be channelled into providing support to rural economy which has been on a weak footing. Centre’s support to state governments is also another area which could see increased allocation,” she says.
However, there is speculation that there could be tax changes to provide support to consumption demand which has been subdued. If that happens, the fiscal space created after the RBI dividend might get constricted, constraining the government from going on a capex overdrive.
“The path of fiscal consolidation will have no bearing on the continuity of quality of expenditure and the capital expenditure may be marginally increased or maintained at the same level as in the Interim Budget at Rs 11.11 lakh crore depending on absorptive capacity for the rest of the fiscal year, says Sandeep Vempati, an economist affiliated to BJP.
According to Nomura, the overall expenditure in the budget may go up by 0.2% of the GDP after incorporating the financial demands of the two allies – TDP and JD(U).
“Of this, we expect Rs 30,000 crore increase in capex outlays and an increase in the revenue expenditure to 11.3% of GDP from 11.2% of GDP in the interim budget,” says Nomura.
An SBI report pegs the Capex allocation at Rs 11.8 lakh crore, Rs 70,000 more than what was allocated in the interim Budget. “Capital expenditure which was budgeted at Rs 11.1 lakh crore in the interim budget is expected to increase to Rs 11.8 lakh crore in the upcoming budget.
Thus, the total capex of the government (capex through budget & CPSE and grants for creation of capital assets) is likely to increase to Rs 19.1 lakh crore in FY25 (from Rs 18.4 lakh crore earlier),” says the SBI report.