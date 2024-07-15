Adani-Hindenburg case: SC quashes plea seeking review of its Jan 3 verdict refusing to transfer the case to CBI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking review of its January 3 verdict by which it refused to transfer the probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group to a special investigation team or the CBI.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra dismissed the review plea filed by one of the PIL petitioners, Anamika Jaiswal, against the January 3 verdict.

"Having perused the review petition, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petition is, therefore, dismissed," the bench said in its order of May 5. The review petition was considered by the judges in chamber.

In a significant win for the Adani Group, the top court, on January 3, declined to order a CBI or SIT probe.

In its judgment, the apex court had said market regulator SEBI was conducting a "comprehensive investigation" into the allegations and its conduct "inspires confidence".