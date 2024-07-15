Budget 2024: Addressing taxation challenges of individuals

NEW DELHI: As the eagerly awaited Union Budget 2024 approaches, there are several key areas that taxpayers, including non-residents, are hoping to see addressed to enhance ease of compliance and promote a fair tax system. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget on July 23, and expectations are high that the government would make an increase in the basic exemption limit from R3 lakh to R5 lakh in the new tax regime, alongside a reduction in tax rates. This adjustment aims to bolster taxpayers’ disposable income.
More money in hands of taxpayers
A crucial aspect of the budget expectation is the overhaul of the capital gains tax structure. This could encompass modifications in tax rates and the method of computation, impacting investors and the stock market. According to one of the leading financial firms EY, the government should enhance the extant tax-free long term capital gain (LTCG) ceiling on sale of equity shares/equity oriented mutual funds/units of a business trust from R1 lakh to R2 lakh. Similarly for immovable property, they should provide a tolerance limit of at least 10% of actual consideration for normative taxation purposes for transfer of unlisted shares.
Moreover, there is a strong call to augment the current limit for deduction towards interest on housing loans for self-occupied house property. Experts suggest raising the limit from R2 lakh to at least R3 lakh, benefiting homeowners and stimulating real estate investment. According to EY, the standard deduction threshold should be elevated from R50,000 to R1,00,000. This change would offer additional relief to salaried individuals, enhancing their take-home pay.
Easing TCS rules
One of the prominent issues that the budget could tackle is the adjustment of Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on remittances made under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for stock option plans. In the union budget 2023, TCS for foreign remittances under LRS under Section 206C (1G) was increased from 5% to 20%. Accordingly, all overseas outward remittances, except for medical and educational purposes, that exceed R7 lakh in a financial year will attract a 20% TCS.
According to experts, this increase in TCS rates has impacted cash flow for employees participating in such schemes, and there is a call for amendments to allow for the adjustment of TCS collected under Section 206C against tax withholding under Section 192. This adjustment would provide much-needed relief to affected taxpayers.
“MNC employees in India have the option to participate in employee stock option plans and employee stock purchase plans of overseas parent companies. Acquisition of such shares by the employee is being treated as a payment under LRS that is subject to levy of TCS. Such taxpayers are already paying taxes on income arising from the exercise of stock options as perquisite income, and taxes are deducted by the employer under Section 192 of the Act,” said Divya Baweja, Partner, Deloitte India.
“Levy of both TDS and TCS impacts cash flow for employees, as they will be able to claim a refund of TCS only after filing their income tax returns. Suitable amendments should be made in Section 192 to allow for adjustment of any TCS collected under Section 206C on such remittances made for employee stock plans,” Baweja added.
Boost to insurance sector
According to Tarun Mathur, CBO, Policybazaar.com, the insurance industry is expecting pivotal reforms from Union Budget 2024 that will boost the sector’s growth and support the economy. One of the key expectations is that pension products like annuity plans should be given the same tax benefits as NPS as the current taxation does not encourage investment in retirement planning.
“It is also necessary to expand Section 80C deductions and add a dedicated category for term insurance because the existing limit of R1,50,000 is insufficient for essential financial investments. The industry also advocates reduction of GST rates on health and term products from 18% to 5% which will make them more cost-effective and increase their overall appeal,” Mathur said. There’s also a need for an increase in the tax deduction limit for health insurance premiums, proposing a raise to R 50,000 for individuals, their spouses, and dependent children, and to R1 lakh for senior citizen parents.
Another crucial area that could see reforms is the valuation rules for perquisites related to electric vehicles (EVs). With the government’s push towards promoting EV adoption through various incentives, it is essential to update the valuation mechanism for EV benefits, including maintenance costs. By introducing criteria based on battery capacity and recharging expenses, the budget could incentivize the use of eco-friendly vehicles and contribute to a greener future.
Furthermore, there are calls to expand the definition of metro cities for tax purposes to include rapidly growing urban centers like Bengaluru. Currently, only four cities are recognised as metro cities under income tax provisions, impacting the House Rent Allowance (HRA) calculation for employees. Recognising Bengaluru’s status and adjusting the HRA norms accordingly would reflect the evolving economic landscape of the country.