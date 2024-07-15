Budget 2024: Addressing taxation challenges of individuals

NEW DELHI: As the eagerly awaited Union Budget 2024 approaches, there are several key areas that taxpayers, including non-residents, are hoping to see addressed to enhance ease of compliance and promote a fair tax system. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget on July 23, and expectations are high that the government would make an increase in the basic exemption limit from R3 lakh to R5 lakh in the new tax regime, alongside a reduction in tax rates. This adjustment aims to bolster taxpayers’ disposable income.

More money in hands of taxpayers

A crucial aspect of the budget expectation is the overhaul of the capital gains tax structure. This could encompass modifications in tax rates and the method of computation, impacting investors and the stock market. According to one of the leading financial firms EY, the government should enhance the extant tax-free long term capital gain (LTCG) ceiling on sale of equity shares/equity oriented mutual funds/units of a business trust from R1 lakh to R2 lakh. Similarly for immovable property, they should provide a tolerance limit of at least 10% of actual consideration for normative taxation purposes for transfer of unlisted shares.

Moreover, there is a strong call to augment the current limit for deduction towards interest on housing loans for self-occupied house property. Experts suggest raising the limit from R2 lakh to at least R3 lakh, benefiting homeowners and stimulating real estate investment. According to EY, the standard deduction threshold should be elevated from R50,000 to R1,00,000. This change would offer additional relief to salaried individuals, enhancing their take-home pay.