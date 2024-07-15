Budget FY25: Electric vehicle industry appeals for subsidies to recharge sales

With electric vehicle (EV) sales losing momentum following a sharp reduction in subsidies provided by the government, the auto sector is pinning hope on the third phase of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles) scheme to find a mention in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s upcoming FY24-25 union budget speech. The sector is also anticipating sops from the government to boost the battery and charging infrastructure, rationalise tax structure and support R&D capabilities.

“Policy measures and initiatives promoted by the government of India and state governments were instrumental in kick-starting the vehicle electrification story in the country,” said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited. The rating agency expects that there could be a substantial allocation towards subsidy incentives in the Budget, both for manufacturers and consumers.

“This could include subsidies for vehicle purchases (including e-buses) as well as incentives for setting up EV manufacturing plants... Other key expectations include a reduction of goods and service tax (GST) on EVs (which is currently at 5%), correction of inverted duty structure (wherein GST on batteries is significantly higher than that of vehicles) and incentives for EV-related research and development (R&D),” added Gupta.

Pritesh Talwar, President of EV Business, Lectrix EV, said that the upcoming budget must work on creating an ecosystem for electric mobility that not only favours manufacturing but also the development of the charging infrastructure. “We hope the budget will take into account incentives for consumers, manufacturing support, policies for R&D, increased avenues for MSME involvement, and increased focus on building the charging infrastructure and innovation in EVs. We hope the budget will extend and expand incentives with schemes like FAME, enhanced subsidies on EV purchases, tax benefits for manufacturers etc,” said Talwar.

Samrath Singh Kochar, Founder and CEO, of Trontek, a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries for electric vehicles, said that by increasing subsidies for EV purchases, reducing GST on EV components, and expanding charging infrastructure, the government can significantly enhance the affordability and accessibility of electric mobility. Additionally, incentivizing local battery manufacturing and research can spur innovation and reduce dependence on imports, fostering a robust domestic EV ecosystem, he added.