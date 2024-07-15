Budget FY25: Electric vehicle industry appeals for subsidies to recharge sales

With electric vehicle (EV) sales losing momentum following a sharp reduction in subsidies provided by the government, the auto sector is pinning hope on the third phase of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles) scheme to find a mention in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s upcoming FY24-25 union budget speech. The sector is also anticipating sops from the government to boost the battery and charging infrastructure, rationalise tax structure and support R&D capabilities.
“Policy measures and initiatives promoted by the government of India and state governments were instrumental in kick-starting the vehicle electrification story in the country,” said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited. The rating agency expects that there could be a substantial allocation towards subsidy incentives in the Budget, both for manufacturers and consumers.
“This could include subsidies for vehicle purchases (including e-buses) as well as incentives for setting up EV manufacturing plants... Other key expectations include a reduction of goods and service tax (GST) on EVs (which is currently at 5%), correction of inverted duty structure (wherein GST on batteries is significantly higher than that of vehicles) and incentives for EV-related research and development (R&D),” added Gupta.
Pritesh Talwar, President of EV Business, Lectrix EV, said that the upcoming budget must work on creating an ecosystem for electric mobility that not only favours manufacturing but also the development of the charging infrastructure. “We hope the budget will take into account incentives for consumers, manufacturing support, policies for R&D, increased avenues for MSME involvement, and increased focus on building the charging infrastructure and innovation in EVs. We hope the budget will extend and expand incentives with schemes like FAME, enhanced subsidies on EV purchases, tax benefits for manufacturers etc,” said Talwar.
Samrath Singh Kochar, Founder and CEO, of Trontek, a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries for electric vehicles, said that by increasing subsidies for EV purchases, reducing GST on EV components, and expanding charging infrastructure, the government can significantly enhance the affordability and accessibility of electric mobility. Additionally, incentivizing local battery manufacturing and research can spur innovation and reduce dependence on imports, fostering a robust domestic EV ecosystem, he added.
Sales of EVs during April-June 2024 declined 7% year-on-year to 346,024 units, government data from the VAHAN portal showed. In the passenger vehicle market, only a total of 5,562 electric cars and SUVs were sold in June 2024, a fall of 20% year-on-year.
EV sales have been under pressure since June 2023 when the Centre decided to reduce the maximum subsidy for e2Ws from about Rs 60,000 to around Rs 22,500. The industry faced another blow when FAME II was replaced by the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) in mid-March 2024. The Rs 500-crore EMPS comes to an end on July 31st and it has failed to achieve the desired result with just 3.6% of the targeted vehicle sales completed so far.
FADA president Manish Raj Singhania recently said that the automotive industry is eagerly looking forward to the announcement of FAME III by the newly formed government.
Vinod Aggarwal, President of SIAM, said on Friday that despite recent declines in sales, the FAME scheme, specifically FAME-III, will likely spur a resurgence in EV sales. “We are expecting that the government will come out with some new policy on the incentives in this budget. I'm sure, based on this, EV industry will start picking up. The EV sector needs some incentives for momentum as the acquisition cost is high,” said Aggarwal.
Aggarwal also said that the government should continue with initiatives that are good for the economy. He also expects incentives to boost the rural economy to drive growth in auto, FMCG and other sectors.