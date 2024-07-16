Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices maintained their winning momentum for the third straight session on Tuesday, with the Sensex and Nifty hitting their new all-time peaks, amid foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 233.44 points to hit a fresh record high of 80,898. 30 in late morning trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 74. 55 points to hit a new all-time peak of 24,661.25.

Among the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Titan were the biggest winners. Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Nestle and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,684. 78 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0. 51 per cent to USD 84. 42 a barrel.

On Monday, the BSE benchmark climbed 145.52 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86.

The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70.