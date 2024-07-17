Polls, heatwaves eat into Asian Paints earnings, net plunges 25 per cent

MUMBAI: Hit by the severe heat wave condition and the general election induced poor market sentiment, the paints major Asian Paints saw a steep 25 per cent on-year fall in consolidated net at Rs 1,170 crore for the June quarter.

Brokerages were expecting net profit to fall by only 7.6 per cent to Rs 1,432 crore, and revenue to remain flat at Rs 9,236 crore for the quarter. Against this revenue from sales declined 2 per cent to Rs 8,970 crore in the reporting quarter, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

"Demand conditions for the industry were tough, impacted by the severe heatwave conditions and the general elections," Amit Syngle, the managing director and chief executive of the country’s largest paints maker, that controls more than a third of market said in a statement.

However, Syngle expects the demand to improve shortly. "In the near term, we expect demand conditions to improve at the back of improving rural sentiment and the improving monsoons which is picking up gradually."

While pre-tax profit fell 20 percent to Rs 1,693.8 crore from Rs 2,121.3 crore, pre-tax margin shrunk to 18.9 percent from 23.2 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year, said the statement.

International sales also fell short from the previous year’s levels and was down by 2.3 percent to Rs 679.1 crore on the back of economic uncertainty, forex crisis and liquidity issues in key markets of Asia and Egypt where it has considerable presence, the company said.

The home decor business saw growth in bath fittings and kitchen business by 10 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively.

In anticipation of the earnings, Asian Paints shares gained 0.4 percent to Rs 2,968 on BSE on Tuesday. The markets are closed today on account of a religious holiday.