Populist budget unlikely: Experts

NEW DELHI: Despite speculations that there may be tax cuts in the upcoming budget, experts suggest these measures would be ineffective in boosting consumption. However, they say the government has enough revenue to boost demand by focusing on labour-intensive sectors, like increased spending on education, health and rural development.

As per Arun Kumar, former professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), cutting taxes wouldn’t serve the purpose of boosting demand in the economy as only 1-2% of Indians effectively pay income tax. “The government could stimulate demand by spending more on health, education and rural development. This way, there will be direct employment generation and people will have more in their hands to spend,” Kumar said.

He stressed on the fact that indirect taxes impact the middle, lower middle class and the poor more than direct taxes. He questioned what is ‘populist’. Social welfare measures should not be called populist since the government must step in when there is distress.

As per Dr Lekha S Chakraborty, Professor at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, there is no room for a populist budget. She said the government would instead use fiscal space for strengthening infrastructure investment, not in populist policies. High deficit and debt will be used for Capex formation and in transferring interest-free loans to the states as they are doing heavy lifting in terms of capital formation.