JP Morgan impact: Forex kitty swells by USD 10 billion to USD 667 billion; INR plumbs new low of 83.69

MUMBAI: The nation’s forex reserves, a key monetary defence against external risks, have surged by a whopping USD 10 billion to touch an all-time high of USD 666.85 billion as of the week ending July 12.

This increase has been boosted by the heavy inflow of government debt following its inclusion in a global debt index late last month.

According to the latest data released Friday by the Reserve Bank, the forex reserves have jumped by USD 9.69 billion to touch an all-time high.

However, despite the record rally in reserves, the rupee has hit a new lifetime low and has been depreciating this week. After closing at a lifetime low of 83.66 on Thursday, the unit continued to decline today, losing 3 paise against the greenback to close at 83.69 on Friday.