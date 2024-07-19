JP Morgan impact: Forex kitty swells by USD 10 billion to USD 667 billion; INR plumbs new low of 83.69

MUMBAI: The nation’s forex reserves, a key monetary defence against external risks, have surged by a whopping USD 10 billion to touch an all-time high of USD 666.85 billion as of the week ending July 12.
This increase has been boosted by the heavy inflow of government debt following its inclusion in a global debt index late last month.
According to the latest data released Friday by the Reserve Bank, the forex reserves have jumped by USD 9.69 billion to touch an all-time high.
However, despite the record rally in reserves, the rupee has hit a new lifetime low and has been depreciating this week. After closing at a lifetime low of 83.66 on Thursday, the unit continued to decline today, losing 3 paise against the greenback to close at 83.69 on Friday.
The continuing fall of the rupee is surprising because normally when forex inflows are higher, the rupee gains unless there is also a simultaneous demand for dollars from banks or importers, which would weaken the local currency. But this week, being a mid-month week, there is no apparent reason for higher dollar demand.
While today’s rupee weakness can be attributed to the mayhem in the equity markets, yesterday it fell much deeper - by 23 paise - despite the market indices scaling new highs, with the Sensex closing past the 81,000 mark for the first time and the Nifty closing above 24,800.
On the debt side, yields continue to head south, with the benchmark yield closing today at 6.965 per cent, after opening at 6.976 per cent and falling to a low of 6.962 per cent, from yesterday’s close of 6.966 per cent.
In the first week following the inclusion of Government of India bonds in the JP Morgan Emerging Market Bond Index from June 28, the reserves had gained by USD 5.16 billion to USD 657.16 billion for the week ending on July 5.
For the reporting week, foreign currency assets, which are the largest component of the forex kitty and expressed in US dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, the British pound, and the Japanese yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. These assets increased by USD 8.36 billion to USD 558.47 billion in the reporting week.
Following the massive rally in gold, to the tune of around USD 100 per ounce in the past two weeks, gold reserves expanded by USD 1.23 billion to USD 58.66 billion, while special drawing rights (SDRs) rose by USD 76 million to USD 18.11 billion. The reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was up by USD 32 million to USD 4.60 billion.
If there are no massive inflows of foreign currencies and no dollar sales by the RBI to meet export-import needs or to defend the rupee, the reserve remains stable. Typically, the central bank regularly intervenes in the market through liquidity management, which includes selling or buying dollars, to prevent a steep depreciation or rally in the rupee.
The RBI closely monitors the forex markets and intervenes only to maintain orderly market conditions by containing excessive volatility in the exchange rate, without reference to any predetermined target level or band.