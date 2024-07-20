HDFC Bank returns to over 30 per cent growth in net income

Returning to its once famed over 30 percent growth in net income for as many as 34 quarters on the trot which ended with the pandemic era, the second largest lender HDFC Bank logged in a robust 35.33 percent jump in net income at Rs 16,174.75 crore for the June quarter even though the numbers are not comparable since the merger with its parent took effect only from July last year.

The higher profit comes in spite of the bank seeing doubling of its standalone net NPAs while gross NPAs shot up by 73 percent in absolute terms as the balance sheet expanded massively with the merger and not in actual percentage terms as the provisions came down massively.

Loan provisions for the quarter stood at Rs 2,602 crore, a reduction compared to Rs 13,511.64 crore in the previous quarter indicating that the asset quality has only improved. In percentage terms, GNPA inched up to 1.33 percent compared to 1.24 percent in the previous quarter and 1.17 percent in the year ago period. Similarly, net NPAs rose to 0.39 percent from 0.33 percent as on March 2023 and 0.30 percent as on June 2023.

In absolute terms, GNPA rose to Rs 33,025.69 crore as against Rs 31.173.32 crore in March 2023 and Rs 19,064.12 crore in June 2023. Similarly, NNpA stood at Rs 9,508.44 crore in the reporting quarter, compared to 8,091.74 crore in a quarter ago period and Rs 4,776.87 crore in a year ago. In the year ago quarter on a standalone basis its net income stood at Rs 11,951.77 crore.

Total deposits were at Rs 23.79 lakh crore up 24.4 percent on-year. Of this, Casa deposits grew 6.2 percent, with savings account deposit at Rs 5.97 trillion, and current account deposit at Rs 2.67 trillion.