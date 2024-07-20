Portal for non-tariff barriers in 2-3 months

NEW DELHI: An online platform designed for the registration and resolution of non-tariff barriers (NTBs) affecting exporters is anticipated to launch within the next two-three months, said Rajesh Agarwal, additional secretary with Commerce Ministry on Friday.

While briefing the media, he stated that the portal addressing SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary measures) and TBT (technical barriers to trade) issues will focus on three key areas, including gathering feedback from exporters and developing a strategy for resolution.

“...The portal will also help us in monitoring all the work done to resolve those issues. In the next two-three months hopefully, we will roll it out,” Agarwal said. Significant Indian exports that frequently encounter substantial barriers include chillies, tea, basmati rice, milk, poultry, bovine meat, fish, and chemical products to the EU. Additionally, exports such as sesame seeds, black tiger shrimps, medicines, and apparel face challenges in Japan.