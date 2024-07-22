Budget 2024: Reimagining tax policy to propel economic growth, innovation

Top Expectations:

1. Strengthening the Manufacturing Sector

The current concessional corporate tax rate of 15% for newly set-up domestic manufacturing companies is only available to companies that have commenced operations on or before March 31, 2024. Considering this has been pivotal in attracting fresh investments, it is expected that the tax policy administration may extend this regime for an additional four years.

2. Nurturing Start-ups

As of April 2024, India ranks third globally, in the number of unicorns (67), trailing behind the USA (704) and China (340). However, India saw a decline in unicorn creation for the first time since 2017. Indians are setting up more offshore unicorns than any other country, co-founding 109 unicorns outside of India compared to 67 within India. The recent amendment to the angel tax provisions, coupled with uncertainties in valuation under different legislations, has created unease among the global investor community. This is reflected in the DPIIT's recommendations to eliminate these angel tax regimes. Policymakers must incentivize and provide the much-needed boost to India’s start-up ecosystem by rationalizing these provisions, creating certainty and easing the process of doing business for start-ups.

3. Promoting Mergers and Acquisitions

Indian businesses are cautious about mergers and acquisitions amidst the global economic slowdown. M&A activities are expected to see a resurgence, creating enormous opportunities in a strong domestic economy. M&A is increasingly used to help companies manage business uncertainties, integrate supply chains, and reinforce market positions. Since tax policies significantly influence M&A trends, policymakers must ensure a simplified tax regime that promotes M&A activities. Different valuations prescribed for the same instrument under various rules of the Income Tax Act and exchange control regulations need rationalisation. Key provisions requiring to revamp include valuation provisions, carry forward of losses (currently restricted to industrial undertakings), and rationalisation of capital gains provisions such as outbound mergers and internal reorganisations.

4. Streamlining Assessment / Appellate Procedures & Timelines

Currently, assessment timelines have been revamped and set at 12 months from the end of the assessment year, with a further 12 months provided for transfer pricing cases. The maximum timelines for reassessment are now set at 10 years, with no set timelines for the first appellate authority to dispose of appeals. Post-digitalisation, multiple authorities, such as jurisdictional PAN AO, TAN AO, NFAC, and CPC, interact with taxpayers to conclude tax proceedings. The current provisions, along with anti-abuse measures such as GAAR, provide significant powers to tax authorities with uncertain timelines. To align tax policy with the government's objective of easing doing business and providing certainty to taxpayers, policymakers should curtail the timelines for reassessment proceedings and set defined timelines for appellate authorities. Additionally, a comprehensive policy framework for centralizing taxpayer records and ensuring timely grievance redressal should be established.

5. Harmonising Withholding Tax Provisions

Currently, multiple provisions for withholding taxes on various domestic and foreign payments exist, with different rates ranging from 0.1% to 40%. The presence of multiple provisions and rates does not ensure ease of compliance among taxpayers and results in higher compliance costs. Therefore, tax policy administration is expected to harmonise and standardise withholding tax rates.

Given the current geopolitical landscape and India's status as the world's fastest-growing economy and a global consensus builder, this Budget presents a unique opportunity not only to usher in a new era of growth reminiscent of the transformative liberalization era but also to build on the transformative measures undertaken over the past decade.

Authors: Rajesh Srinivasan, Partner and Ananthakrishnan N, Associate Director, Deloitte India