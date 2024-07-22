Market likely to remain volatile on Budget Day, brokerage warns of up to 10% correction

India’s equity market is expected to witness increased volatility on Budget Day (July 23) even as the central government is likely to keep its focus on fiscal prudence and capital expenditure-led growth. India’s equity market benchmarks on Monday closed in the red for two straight sessions. The Nifty50 plunged sharply in the morning and closed the day 22 points lower at 24,509.25. The BSE Sensex also gyrated over a wide range and closed the day 103 points lower at 80,502.08.
“After a sharp fall in early trades, markets were in a recovery mode and ended with marginal losses on profit-taking in banking, IT and realty stocks. Investors traded with caution as nervousness gripped them ahead of tomorrow's Budget. However, markets could see volatility during the Budget announcement on Tuesday, and one may see sector-based action," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.
The markets on Monday reacted to the minutes of the Economic Survey 2024 which highlighted the resilience of the Indian economy and projected continued strong growth in financial year 2025. It also called out the private sector to create more jobs and highlighted growing retail participation in the stock market as a matter of concern as they expect higher returns without real market conditions.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said that the conservative economic growth forecast for FY25, presented in the economic survey, has introduced some spikes in volatility ahead of the budget. Further, he said the below-estimated Q1 results from certain index heavyweights like RIL had added to apprehensions of a slowdown in earnings growth in FY25. Reliance Industries Ltd shares plummeted 3.5% to close at Rs 3001 a piece.
Meanwhile, domestic brokerage Emkay Global warned investors of a 5-10% fall in Sensex and Nifty. The correction can be sharper in smallcap and midcap stocks, it added.
"We see the risk of an imminent 5-10% correction in the headline indices, with bigger drawdowns in small and midcap stocks. Nifty valuations are stretched at 21.4x 1YF PER, and a positive budget is now in the price. There are no additional positive catalysts, as we expect a tepid 1QFY25 earning season with rate cuts coming only at end-CY24," Seshadri Sen, Head Of Research, Emkay Global, told investors in a note.
He added a sell-off is likely to be led by industrials (high valuations) and financials (most liquid), but durables like autos are vulnerable too. "A weak 1Q owing to stretched valuations and a strong lead-up stock-price rally could, however, trigger a correction. The manufacturing sector, overall, is a little more exposed to this risk than services. Tech would be most immune from this trend," said Sen.