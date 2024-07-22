Market likely to remain volatile on Budget Day, brokerage warns of up to 10% correction

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said that the conservative economic growth forecast for FY25, presented in the economic survey, has introduced some spikes in volatility ahead of the budget. Further, he said the below-estimated Q1 results from certain index heavyweights like RIL had added to apprehensions of a slowdown in earnings growth in FY25. Reliance Industries Ltd shares plummeted 3.5% to close at Rs 3001 a piece.

Meanwhile, domestic brokerage Emkay Global warned investors of a 5-10% fall in Sensex and Nifty. The correction can be sharper in smallcap and midcap stocks, it added.

"We see the risk of an imminent 5-10% correction in the headline indices, with bigger drawdowns in small and midcap stocks. Nifty valuations are stretched at 21.4x 1YF PER, and a positive budget is now in the price. There are no additional positive catalysts, as we expect a tepid 1QFY25 earning season with rate cuts coming only at end-CY24," Seshadri Sen, Head Of Research, Emkay Global, told investors in a note.

He added a sell-off is likely to be led by industrials (high valuations) and financials (most liquid), but durables like autos are vulnerable too. "A weak 1Q owing to stretched valuations and a strong lead-up stock-price rally could, however, trigger a correction. The manufacturing sector, overall, is a little more exposed to this risk than services. Tech would be most immune from this trend," said Sen.