What not to expect from Budget 2024

A nation’s Budget is expected to do a balancing act. The government needs money to provide you with the necessary social and economic infrastructure. As you build your expectations from the government for your personal finances, you must know about things you cannot expect from the Budget 2024.
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rises to present the Budget for 2024-25 on Tuesday, financial markets expect business as usual. They do not anticipate surprises in the Budget. There is a lot of reading about the outcome of the general election. The noise from the opposition parties calls for more giveaways to the country’s people through universal income or social security. India’s consumption in rural and urban segments declined over the past few years.
There is undoubtedly a need to put more money in the hands of consumers as they battle persistently high food inflation. The government has the cushion of surplus tax and non-tax revenue to address that issue in the current fiscal year.
The current stock and bond market prices in any such higher allocation towards boosting consumption. However, if you expect the government to give you any significant relief on personal income tax at this juncture, you may be expecting too much. There is no expectation of any Big Bang personal tax reforms. It has already provided relief to everyone earning up to R15 lakh per annum under the new tax regime.
The maximum tax you could pay on that income is 10%. That probably covers most of the people who belong to the salaried middle class. As of 2022-23, only 7.7 crore people filed income tax returns. That is less than 6% of the population. Many of them file zero tax returns. Those paying direct taxes are fewer. The government needs more people to pay taxes in India. As a result, do not expect the government to do much on the income tax front.
There is not much the government can do regarding goods and services tax in the Budget. The GST Council determines the tax rates. Hence, you may not want to build too many expectations about household items getting cheaper than before.
In a speech last week, the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das warned of a risk to the banking system. He said there was a visible decline in household bank deposits as there was an increase in the allocation of mutual funds, insurance, and pension funds. He hinted that there was a change in the household behaviour in favour of investing rather than saving in banks. That is also reflected in the significant surge in retail investor participation in the stock market. More allocation is also made to systematic investment plans of mutual funds. That monthly money supply is turning into a bedrock for Indian equity markets.
The decline in the bank deposit growth would concern the government. It is happening at a time when credit growth has picked up. The government wants businesses to expand and create jobs. As a result, banks have to use expensive forms of capital raise to ensure that they have enough money to pay their liabilities and support credit growth. That squeezes liquidity out of the system and prevents borrowing rates from decreasing further. That is perhaps the primary reason the RBI monetary policy committee continues to take a hawkish stance.
While the government wants you to save and invest more each year, you cannot expect any relief in capital gains tax or the tax on dividends. If the government encourages investing in equities, the banking system would be under further pressure due to slow deposit growth.
The Budget 2024 exercise may just confirm the outline given by the finance minister in the interim Budget. The government will try to balance the expectations about boosting rural and urban consumption that people want while keeping up with the momentum of capital expenditure that businesses seek. That requires some serious money. It is unlikely to bring any significant tax cuts for you. As such, you may want to cut through the noise and tone down the expectation.
Rajas Kelkar
(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)