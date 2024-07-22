What not to expect from Budget 2024

A nation’s Budget is expected to do a balancing act. The government needs money to provide you with the necessary social and economic infrastructure. As you build your expectations from the government for your personal finances, you must know about things you cannot expect from the Budget 2024.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rises to present the Budget for 2024-25 on Tuesday, financial markets expect business as usual. They do not anticipate surprises in the Budget. There is a lot of reading about the outcome of the general election. The noise from the opposition parties calls for more giveaways to the country’s people through universal income or social security. India’s consumption in rural and urban segments declined over the past few years.

There is undoubtedly a need to put more money in the hands of consumers as they battle persistently high food inflation. The government has the cushion of surplus tax and non-tax revenue to address that issue in the current fiscal year.

The current stock and bond market prices in any such higher allocation towards boosting consumption. However, if you expect the government to give you any significant relief on personal income tax at this juncture, you may be expecting too much. There is no expectation of any Big Bang personal tax reforms. It has already provided relief to everyone earning up to R15 lakh per annum under the new tax regime.

The maximum tax you could pay on that income is 10%. That probably covers most of the people who belong to the salaried middle class. As of 2022-23, only 7.7 crore people filed income tax returns. That is less than 6% of the population. Many of them file zero tax returns. Those paying direct taxes are fewer. The government needs more people to pay taxes in India. As a result, do not expect the government to do much on the income tax front.