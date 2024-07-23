Bankers hail Budget, say it's pro-growth and will help expand their balance sheets

Though there were no announcements benefiting the financial sector directly except those on home loans, bankers led by State Bank chairman Dinesh Khara and IBA chairman MV Rao have hailed the Union Budget saying the document is pro-growth and thus allows expansion of their balance sheets.

"The Budget while pursuing fiscal consolidation is largely focused on private demand revival with a slew of fiscal measures targeting the middle class, small businesses and employment generation. The thrust to agriculture productivity, infrastructure, climate transition and rationalisation of capital gains tax are the deeper facets of the transformation that the Budget seeks to achieve. From a banking perspective the Budget is pro-growth and offers scope for balance sheet expansion. In all, it is well-grounded given the domestic and international realities,” SBI chief Khara said.

IBA chief MV Rao, who is also managing director of Central Bank of India, said the overall focus of the Budget was to stimulate domestic growth impulses and so the theme was to concentrate on employment, skilling, small businesses and the middle class.

The proposal to conduct the digital crop survey for kharif using the digital public infrastructure in 400 districts and the inclusion of 6 crore farmers and their land under farmer and land registries and the issuance of kisan credit cards through Jan Samarth portal are helpful to farmers to have authentic records and for banks, the data is quite useful for quick decisions to fund the farmers, he said.

The proposals to improve the IBC outcomes by extending the services of the centre for processing accelerated corporate exit, voluntary closure of LLPs, strengthening of national company law tribunals and establishing more debt recovery tribunals are positive for the banking sector as they enhance the speed of the recovery processes in the system, Rao said.

In sum, it is a Budget focused on infrastructure development, improving domestic employment and skills and overall growth of the economy without deviating from the fiscal math, he added.

Stating that the Budget balances social imperatives with fiscal prudence, the chief economist at HDFC Bank Abheek Barua said the central focus of the Budget is job creation and addressing associated issues like skill formation with measures planned to address both the supply and demand side of the employment equation.

Changes in the income tax slabs and the direct benefit transfer to first time workers is likely to spur consumption, particularly for small ticket items which will boost real GDP growth to 7.1 percent.