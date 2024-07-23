Budget 2014: Government earmarks Rs 11.11 lakh crore for capital expenditure, introduces VGF

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will allocate Rs 11.11 lakh crore towards capital expenditure for the fiscal year 2024-25, representing 3.4% of the country's GDP. This allocation aims to bolster infrastructure development and maintain strong fiscal support over the next five years.

In her Union Budget presentation for FY2024-25, Sitharaman highlighted that this investment would be complemented by the introduction of viability gap funding (VGF) to encourage private sector participation in infrastructure projects. She emphasized that the government would also introduce enabling policies and regulations to support private investment through a market-based financing framework.

Additionally, the government will encourage states to make similar-scale investments in infrastructure, contingent upon their development priorities. To support states in this regard, a provision of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for long-term interest-free loans has been made.

The Budget also includes the launch of the fourth phase of the PM Gram Sadak Yojana, which will target 25 rural habitations. Further, assistance will be provided to Assam for flood management and related projects.

Sitharaman underlined that the significant investment by the central government in infrastructure has had a substantial multiplier effect on the economy, reinforcing the commitment to continued fiscal support for this critical sector.