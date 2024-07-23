Budget 2024: Govt announces loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions

NEW DELHI: The government will provide financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday.

Presenting the budget for 2024-25, she said e-vouchers for this purpose will be given directly to one lakh students every year with interest subvention of 3 per cent of the loan amount.

Upgrading 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the hub and spoke model, aligning course content with the skill needs of industry and revision of model skill loan scheme, are among the measures announced by the Finance Minister for the Skill Development sector.

