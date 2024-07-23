Budget 2024: Govt to come up with a policy document on energy transition: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: The government is planning to bring out a policy document on appropriate energy transition pathways that balance the imperatives of employment, growth, and environmental sustainability, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. The minister, while presenting the General Budget 2024 in Parliament, said she announced major initiatives for energy transition, such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Pumped Storage, and the development of small and modular nuclear reactors.

“In the interim budget, I had announced our strategy to sustain high and more resource-efficient economic growth, along with energy security in terms of availability, accessibility and affordability. We will bring out a policy document on appropriate energy transition pathways that balances the imperatives of employment, growth and environmental sustainability,” said the minister.

The minister, while discussing PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, stated that the scheme aims to install rooftop solar plants, enabling 1 crore households to receive free electricity up to 300 units per month. The scheme has garnered a remarkable response, with over 1.28 crore registrations and 14 lakh applications, and will continue to be encouraged.

She also mentioned that initiatives will be launched to promote pumped storage projects for electricity storage and smooth integration of renewable energy into the overall energy mix, addressing its variable and intermittent nature.

On nuclear energy, the Finance Minister said that Nuclear energy is expected to play a significant role in the energy mix for Viksit Bharat. To achieve this, the government will collaborate with the private sector to set up Bharat Small Reactors, research and development of the Bharat Small Modular Reactor, and research and development of new nuclear energy technologies. The R&D funding announced in the interim budget will be allocated to this sector.

Additionally, the Finance Minister announced the completion of indigenous technology development for Advanced Ultra Super Critical (AUSC) thermal power plants, boasting higher efficiency. A joint venture between NTPC and BHEL will establish a full-scale 800 MW commercial plant using AUSC technology, with the government providing the necessary fiscal support.

This initiative is expected to generate strong spin-off benefits for the economy, including the development of indigenous capacity for producing high-grade steel and 15 advanced metallurgy materials.