Budget 2024: Markets show high volatility amid Union Budget Presentation

MUMBAI: Stock markets turned highly volatile amid the Union Budget presentation on Tuesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped as soon as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began presenting the Budget for 2024-25. However, within minutes, it slipped into the red and later traded flat, down 38.17 points at 80,457.02 at 11:41 hrs.

The NSE Nifty also ticked higher as the Finance Minister began the presentation of her seventh Union Budget in the Lok Sabha. However, volatile trends soon emerged, and the benchmark traded 18.25 points lower at 24,491. The BSE benchmark had climbed 264.33 points to 80,766.41 in early trade, while the Nifty went up 73.3 points to 24,582.55.

This is the first Budget during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office. "India's economic growth continues to shine while the global economy is still in the grip of policy uncertainty," Sitharaman said. She noted that the country's inflation continues to be stable and is moving towards 4 percent, with core inflation standing at 3.1 percent.