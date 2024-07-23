Economic survey 2023-2024: Exclude food from inflation targeting

NEW DELHI: The Economic Survey, tabled in Lok Sabha, on Monday has made a case for changing the inflation targeting framework of the Reserve Bank by excluding food inflation.

It said though the headline inflation rate is largely under control, “inflation rate of some specific food items is elevated”. The Survey said food constitutes a very high portion of the consumer price index in developing countries and when central banks target headline inflation, they effectively target food prices. Currently, the RBI’s medium-term for headline retail inflation is 4% with a plus or minus 2%.

Food inflation is majorly driven by supply constraints and putting blame on the monetary policy committee for the high food price is unfair, said V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor.

“Monetary policy is a short-run macro aggregate demand management tool. It is not a tool to manage aggregate supply shock and food shocks are predominantly food supply shocks. So, it is a tool not designed to address that, chief economic advisor said on Monday during media briefing on Economic Survey. And also it is a little unfair to burden the central bank with controlling the inflation when it contains a component which is not under its control,” said Nageswaran.