Economic Survey 2023-24: Corporate sector should take job generation seriously

BENGALURU: The Economic Survey 2023-24 has called upon the corporate sector to take its share of responsibility to create jobs seriously.

It explores the idea of a tripartite compact between the private sector, the Centre and state governments to deliver on the higher and rising aspirations of Indians and to reboot the mission to skill and equip Indians to catch up with technological evolution. It says employment generation is the real bottom line for the private sector and that job creation happens mainly in the private sector.

“In more than one respect, the action lies with the private sector. In terms of financial performance, the corporate sector has never had it so good. Results of a sample of over 33,000 companies show in the three years between FY20 and FY23, the profit before taxes of the Indian corporate sector nearly quadrupled,” the survey stated.

“Private sector GFCF (Gross Fixed Capital Formation) in machinery and equipment and intellectual property products has grown cumulatively by only 35% in the four years to FY23. Meanwhile, its GFCF in ‘Dwellings, other buildings and structures’ has increased by 105%. This is not a healthy mix. The slow pace of investment in M&E and IP Products will delay India’s quest to raise the manufacturing share of GDP, delay the improvement in India’s manufacturing competitiveness, and create only a smaller number of higher-quality formal jobs than otherwise,” it pointed out.