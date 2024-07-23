Economic Survey 2023-24: Corporate sector should take job generation seriously

BENGALURU: The Economic Survey 2023-24 has called upon the corporate sector to take its share of responsibility to create jobs seriously.
It explores the idea of a tripartite compact between the private sector, the Centre and state governments to deliver on the higher and rising aspirations of Indians and to reboot the mission to skill and equip Indians to catch up with technological evolution. It says employment generation is the real bottom line for the private sector and that job creation happens mainly in the private sector.
“In more than one respect, the action lies with the private sector. In terms of financial performance, the corporate sector has never had it so good. Results of a sample of over 33,000 companies show in the three years between FY20 and FY23, the profit before taxes of the Indian corporate sector nearly quadrupled,” the survey stated.
“Private sector GFCF (Gross Fixed Capital Formation) in machinery and equipment and intellectual property products has grown cumulatively by only 35% in the four years to FY23. Meanwhile, its GFCF in ‘Dwellings, other buildings and structures’ has increased by 105%. This is not a healthy mix. The slow pace of investment in M&E and IP Products will delay India’s quest to raise the manufacturing share of GDP, delay the improvement in India’s manufacturing competitiveness, and create only a smaller number of higher-quality formal jobs than otherwise,” it pointed out.
The survey said it is in the interest of the companies to step up hiring and worker compensation. “The Corporate sector has a responsibility, as much to itself as it is to society, to think harder about ways AI (artificial intelligence) will augment labour rather than displace workers. Hiring in the IT sector has slowed significantly in the last two years.
The survey stated that with AI taking root in several spheres of economic activity, the job market must adapt while steering the technological choices towards collective welfare is key. There will be over 13,000 DPIIT-recognised start-ups in AI, the Internet of Things, robotics, and nanotechnology by the end of FY24.
It said that AI casts a huge pall of uncertainty as to its impact on workers across all skill levels and these will create barriers and hurdles to sustained high growth rates for India in the coming years and decades.