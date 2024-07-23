Economic survey warns against F&O trade

MUMBAI: The Economic Survey report presented on Monday said speculative trading has “no place in a developing country like ours” and such retail traders often end up losing money than eking out some profit.
At the same time, the survey warns that any potential fall in stock markets can make investors feel “cheated” and deter them from returning to the capital markets for a long time which can be detrimental to the entire economy.
This comes after market watchdog Sebi and the Reserve Bank came down heavily on the rising futures & options (F&O or derivatives) trading by retail investors. A recent Sebi study has quantified the huge losses that retail investors who play in the derivatives market saying over 90% of them heavily lost, to the tune of over Rs 1.25 lakh on average.
The Sebi said the retail participation in the G&O market was only 2% in FY18, which has soared to 42% as of March 2024 during which time the volume also skyrocketed from Rs 210 trillion to over 500 trillion, making the country the world’s largest derivatives market with a 76% share, while the turnover in index options in premium terms has gone up from Rs 4.5 trillion in FY18 to Rs 140 trillion in FY24. Of the total, as much as 95% of the volume is on the NSE, making the bourse the world’s largest derivatives exchange.
The market regulator is so worried about the potential risk of this rapidly growing retail participation that it has appointed a committee to suggest measures to bell the derivatives cat. Earlier this month, TNIE had reported that the working committee on F&O had proposed some serious measures to curb the rapid growth in derivatives volume by increasing the minimum lot size of derivative contracts to Rs 20-30 lakh from Rs 5 lakh now, limiting options trading to weekly per each stock exchange, and limiting the number of strike prices for options contracts among others.
The survey notes, tabled in Parliament on Monday ahead of the Budget Tuesday, that derivatives trading with its potential for higher gains, often appeals to the instinct for gambling and the allure of augmenting income. This dynamic has driven significant retail participation in derivatives trading. But, the reality of derivatives trading is starkly different from its promise, it warns.
Stating that risks inherent in and associated with derivatives trading are not merely theoretical, the survey says a significant market correction can lead to substantial losses, particularly for retail investors engaged in derivatives.