Economic survey warns against F&O trade

MUMBAI: The Economic Survey report presented on Monday said speculative trading has “no place in a developing country like ours” and such retail traders often end up losing money than eking out some profit.

At the same time, the survey warns that any potential fall in stock markets can make investors feel “cheated” and deter them from returning to the capital markets for a long time which can be detrimental to the entire economy.

This comes after market watchdog Sebi and the Reserve Bank came down heavily on the rising futures & options (F&O or derivatives) trading by retail investors. A recent Sebi study has quantified the huge losses that retail investors who play in the derivatives market saying over 90% of them heavily lost, to the tune of over Rs 1.25 lakh on average.

The Sebi said the retail participation in the G&O market was only 2% in FY18, which has soared to 42% as of March 2024 during which time the volume also skyrocketed from Rs 210 trillion to over 500 trillion, making the country the world’s largest derivatives market with a 76% share, while the turnover in index options in premium terms has gone up from Rs 4.5 trillion in FY18 to Rs 140 trillion in FY24. Of the total, as much as 95% of the volume is on the NSE, making the bourse the world’s largest derivatives exchange.