Finance Minister bells futures and options cat, hikes tax on derivatives trade five-fold to 0.1%

MUMBAI: As feared by the markets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to raise the tax rate on derivatives trade in the budget five-fold from 0.02 percent to 0.1 percent, sending the rupee, which has been plumbing new depths, to a record low of 83.69 to the dollar, inching past the previous lifetime low of 83.67.
With the economic survey also calling for belling the derivatives cat in strong words -- after Sebi and RBI bosses raised concerns multiple times in recent months -- it was clear that some disincentives could come in the budget. While the Sebi concern is on the increasing futures and options play by retail investors who are losing more than they are making from such investments, the RBI worries are more about the speculative nature of this segment and the resultant possible spillover effects on the financial system.
Presenting the budget, the finance minister said she "proposes to increase the securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options trades by five times from the present 0.02 percent to 0.1 percent."
This spooked the market initially and pulled down the key indices by over 1.5 percent each but they later recovered after the personal income tweaks were announced.
Additionally, unlisted bonds and debentures, debt mutual funds and market linked debentures, irrespective of holding period, however, will attract tax on capital gains at applicable rates.
Further, Sitharaman also proposed to increase the rates of securities transaction tax (STT) on the sale of an option in securities from 0.0625 percent to 0.1 percent of the option premium, and on the sale of a futures in securities from 0.0125 percent to 0.02 percent of the price at which such futures are traded. Another spooky announcement was tax on income from buyback in the hands of the investor/recipient.
Another negative for the market is the hike in the long term capital gains tax from 10 to 12.5 percent for equity and debt as also realty and also increasing the short-term capital gains tax on some assets to 20 from 15 percent. But the minister sort of offset the impact by hiking the exemption limit for long-term capital gains tax to Rs 1.25 lakh from Rs 1 lakh.
"Short-term gains on certain financial assets shall henceforth attract a tax rate of 20 percent, while that on all other financial and all non-financial assets shall continue to attract the applicable tax rate," Sitharaman said in the Budget speech.
Currently, equity shares or equity funds held for more than a year are subject to capital gains tax at 10 percent if LTCG exceeds Rs 1 lakh in a financial year.
The economic survey was very harsh on the rising F&O play by retail investors, saying speculative trading has “no place in a developing country like ours” and such retail traders often end up losing money than eking out some profit.
At the same time, the survey warned that any potential fall in stock markets can make investors feel "cheated” and deter them from returning to the capital markets for a long time which can be detrimental to the entire economy.
A recent Sebi study quantified the huge losses of retail investors who play in the derivatives market saying over 90 percent of them heavily lost, to the tune of over Rs 1.25 lakh on average.
Sebi also said that the retail participation in the G&O market was only 2 percent in FY18 which has soared to 42 percent as of March 2024 during which time the volume also skyrocketed from Rs 210 trillion to overs 500 trillion, making the country the world’s largest derivatives market with a 76 percent share, while the turnover in index options in premium terms has gone up from Rs 4.5 trillion in FY18 to Rs 140 trillion in FY24.
Of the total, as much as 95 percent of the volume is on the NSE, making the bourse the world’s largest derivatives exchange.
The market regulator is so worried about the potential risk of this rapidly growing retail participation that it has appointed a committee to suggest measures to bell the derivatives cat. Earlier this month, TNIE had reported that the working committee on F&O had proposed some serious measures to curb the rapid growth in derivatives volume by increasing the minimum lot size of derivative contracts to Rs 20-30 lakh from Rs 5 lakh now, limiting options trading to weekly per each stock exchange, and limiting the number of strike prices for options contracts among others.
Venkat Chalasani, the chief executive at mutual funds lobby Amfi, said the increase in exemption limit for LTCG from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakhs is a welcome change. While the changes in rates for LTCG and STCG were not anticipated, the markets will take them in their stride.
He also welcomed the budget proposal to change the definition of ‘specified mutual funds’ under Section 50AA (an Amfi demand), saying it will lead to rationalization in taxation for the funds affected hitherto.
Ashish Nanda of Kotak Securities said, "While STT has been increased on both futures and options from October 1, this is the same date when exchange turnover charges will be reduced. The net impact of this will be largely net neutral for the customer as STT on options will rise by Rs 3.75 per Rs 10,000 round trip premium turnover while exchange turnover charges should reduce by approximately Rs 3.50 to Rs 4.”
Vaibhav Gupta of Dhruva Advisors said the hike in LTCG will clearly impact returns of FDI investors.
From a stable regime, now we are witnessing changes that raise further doubts on the continuity of the rate regime, Vaibhav Shah, a fund manager at Torus Oro PMS told TNIE.