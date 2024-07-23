Finance Minister bells futures and options cat, hikes tax on derivatives trade five-fold to 0.1%

MUMBAI: As feared by the markets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to raise the tax rate on derivatives trade in the budget five-fold from 0.02 percent to 0.1 percent, sending the rupee, which has been plumbing new depths, to a record low of 83.69 to the dollar, inching past the previous lifetime low of 83.67.

With the economic survey also calling for belling the derivatives cat in strong words -- after Sebi and RBI bosses raised concerns multiple times in recent months -- it was clear that some disincentives could come in the budget. While the Sebi concern is on the increasing futures and options play by retail investors who are losing more than they are making from such investments, the RBI worries are more about the speculative nature of this segment and the resultant possible spillover effects on the financial system.

Presenting the budget, the finance minister said she "proposes to increase the securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options trades by five times from the present 0.02 percent to 0.1 percent."

This spooked the market initially and pulled down the key indices by over 1.5 percent each but they later recovered after the personal income tweaks were announced.

Additionally, unlisted bonds and debentures, debt mutual funds and market linked debentures, irrespective of holding period, however, will attract tax on capital gains at applicable rates.

Further, Sitharaman also proposed to increase the rates of securities transaction tax (STT) on the sale of an option in securities from 0.0625 percent to 0.1 percent of the option premium, and on the sale of a futures in securities from 0.0125 percent to 0.02 percent of the price at which such futures are traded. Another spooky announcement was tax on income from buyback in the hands of the investor/recipient.

Another negative for the market is the hike in the long term capital gains tax from 10 to 12.5 percent for equity and debt as also realty and also increasing the short-term capital gains tax on some assets to 20 from 15 percent. But the minister sort of offset the impact by hiking the exemption limit for long-term capital gains tax to Rs 1.25 lakh from Rs 1 lakh.

"Short-term gains on certain financial assets shall henceforth attract a tax rate of 20 percent, while that on all other financial and all non-financial assets shall continue to attract the applicable tax rate," Sitharaman said in the Budget speech.

Currently, equity shares or equity funds held for more than a year are subject to capital gains tax at 10 percent if LTCG exceeds Rs 1 lakh in a financial year.

The economic survey was very harsh on the rising F&O play by retail investors, saying speculative trading has “no place in a developing country like ours” and such retail traders often end up losing money than eking out some profit.