Govt to undertake comprehensive review of Income Tax Act: Finance Minister

She added that two tax exemption regimes for charitable trusts will be merged into one.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team at the Finance Ministry, seen ahead of the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024, at North Block.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team at the Finance Ministry, seen ahead of the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024, at North Block.
NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday announced that it will undertake a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act to make it easy to read.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said the government will come out with SoP (standard operating procedure) for TDS defaults and simplify and rationalise the compounding of such offences.

She added that two tax exemption regimes for charitable trusts will be merged into one.

Also, 58 per cent of corporate tax has come from a simplified tax regime in FY23.

More than two-thirds of individuals availed of the new income tax regime, Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha.

The FM further announced that DPI apps will be developed for credit, e-commerce, education, health, law, MSME service delivery, and urban governance.

Budget 2024 LIVE: New Income Tax slabs announced, 'Angel Tax' abolished; Bihar, Andhra on focus
