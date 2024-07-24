Federal Bank logs record high net income at Rs 1,010 crore, to raise Rs 6,000 crore

MUMBAI: The Kochi-based old generation private sector lender Federal Bank has reported the highest-ever quarterly net income at Rs 1,010 crore for the June quarter, logging in an 18.25 percent annualised growth, boosted by all-round performance in terms of asset generation as well as maintaining asset quality. The bank had reported a standalone net of Rs 854 crore in the year-ago period.
The lender, which is getting a new chief executive in Krishnan Venkat Subramanian (RBI cleared his appointment Monday) as the incumbent Shyam Srinivasan will be hanging up his boots after 14 years at the helm, will also be raising up to Rs 6,000 crore this year through various securities on a private placement basis, as the bank expects its above industry average loan growth to continue in the rest of the current fiscal.
The robust numbers and the appointment of the new CEO sent the Federal Bank counters to a 52-year high of 203.90 and closed with 1.8 percent gains at Rs 201.45 on the BSE which shed around 0.4 percent spooked by the Budget.
Net interest income grew 19.46 percent to Rs 2,292 crore in the reporting quarter.
Talking to reporters in a concall from his headquarters in Aluva near Kochi earlier on Wednesday, the outgoing CEO Srinivasan said, "We’ve had a resoundingly strong start to FY25 and delivered our highest ever quarterly profit. With an industry leading growth in both deposits (sixth largest among private peers) and assets (a whisker away from the being the sixth largest), we are gaining share consistently."
“Our overall focus of dialing up our physical and digital presence is helping us reach a larger footprint across the country. It’s been a quarter where we recorded many firsts, however, most noteworthy is the fact that our pioneering technology initiatives have been awarded by very reputed stakeholders. We believe that we have had a good start with stable credit quality and sustainable retail deposit traction should help us move further,” said the 62-year-old who took over the mantle of the bank in September 2010.
He said net interest income grew 19.46 percent on an annual basis from Rs 1,919 crore to Rs 2,292 crore as of June 2024 taking the total income higher by 26 percent to Rs 7,246 crore.
Stating that the bank could end the quarter with robust asset quality metrics, he said gross NPAs stood at Rs 4,738.35 crore or 2.11 percent while net NPAs stood at Rs 1,330.44 crore or 0.60 percent with a provision coverage ratio of 70.79.
On the marginal churn in the net interest margin, he said, “Our objective is not just NIM maximization but doing that with maintaining other numbers also high. After all, the NIM impact is due to the marginally high credit cost which is due to seasonality as Q1 is the slack credit season period."
Total deposits increased 19.58 percent and total advances rose 20.34 percent taking the total business higher by 19.92 percent to Rs 4,86,871.33 crore. Srinivasan said he is confident of maintaining this industry leading growth in both assets as well as liabilities through the rest of the fiscal.
Total deposits rose from Rs 2,22,495.50 crore to Rs 2,66,064.69 crore and advances increased from Rs 1,83,487.41 crore to Rs 2,20,806.64 crore, of which retail advances grew 19.75 percent crore to reach Rs 70,020.08 crore.
Business banking advances grew 20.45 percent to Rs 18159.34 crore, commercial banking grew 23.71 percent to Rs 22,687 crore and corporate advances registered a growth of 12.20 percent to reach Rs 76,588.62 crore while CV/CE advances grew 51.73 percent to reach Rs 3,728 crore.