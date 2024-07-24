FM coins new acronym—EMPLOYMENT
NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday emphasized the government’s commitment to job creation and youth skilling initiatives by introducing a new acronym - ‘EMPLOYMENT’. She explained that the 10 letters of this word represent the Budget’s 10 key priorities, underscoring the government’s focus on fostering employment opportunities.
“E for Employment and Education, M for MSMEs, P for Productivity, L for Land, O for Opportunity, Y for Youth, M for Middle Class, E for Energy Security, N for New Generation Reforms, and T for Technology,” Sitharaman said.
When asked about the 12.5% long-term capital gain on listed securities, Sitharaman said, “The average taxation has actually come down when we say it is 12.5%... The point that we brought it down to average 12.5%, which is the lowest in last several years, encourages investment in the market,” she said.
Meanwhile, expenditure secretary TV Somanathan said there is either a reduction or no change on effective rate of tax when it comes to long-term capital gains. He agreed that the LTCG tax on listed shares has gone up from 10% to 12.5% while highlighting that on unlisted equity shares it has gone down to 12.5% without indexation from 20% with indexation. “Yes, short term has gone up but the long term has been rationalised,” added Somanathan.
Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said, “We need to keep in mind as to what kind of people are actually paying these taxes. When we did this analysis for FY23, we found that about 88% of the tax is actually coming from people who have income of over `15 lakh, 61% of this capital gains income is actually coming from those who have income of more than `1 crore. The standard rate is about 30%, and for some it can go up to 39%. So this marginal increase is actually impacting those who have income of more than `15 lakh.”
While addressing media queries on the possibilities of money laundering due to the abolition of angel tax, Malhotra said “there are other provisions in the Income Tax (Act) itself to find out the source of these funds and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act continued to be in existence. The existent laws were sufficient to cater to it.”
On reducing customs duty on gold and silver, Malhotra said, “This was primarily done to create employment in this huge labour intensive sector of this gems and jewellery, where we have reduced the duties.”
‘Further simplification of FDI if necessary’
On the liberalization of Foreign Direct Investments, the finance minister said she is willing to do further simplification on the FDI policy if it is required