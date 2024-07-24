FM coins new acronym—EMPLOYMENT

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said, “We need to keep in mind as to what kind of people are actually paying these taxes. When we did this analysis for FY23, we found that about 88% of the tax is actually coming from people who have income of over `15 lakh, 61% of this capital gains income is actually coming from those who have income of more than `1 crore. The standard rate is about 30%, and for some it can go up to 39%. So this marginal increase is actually impacting those who have income of more than `15 lakh.”

While addressing media queries on the possibilities of money laundering due to the abolition of angel tax, Malhotra said “there are other provisions in the Income Tax (Act) itself to find out the source of these funds and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act continued to be in existence. The existent laws were sufficient to cater to it.”

On reducing customs duty on gold and silver, Malhotra said, “This was primarily done to create employment in this huge labour intensive sector of this gems and jewellery, where we have reduced the duties.”

‘Further simplification of FDI if necessary’

On the liberalization of Foreign Direct Investments, the finance minister said she is willing to do further simplification on the FDI policy if it is required