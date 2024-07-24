Groundwork laid for sustained growth

If India has to emerge from its lower-middle income nation status and achieve its dream of becoming a developed economy by 2047, the centenary of our Independence, we need action on several fronts simultaneously.
The first budget of NDA 3.0 does this admirably. Admittedly, the economy has benefitted from some tailwinds. GDP growth clocked 8.2% in FY 24 and inflation has largely been under control at about 4%. Helped by lower imported energy prices, trade deficit was lower in FY24 and CAD at about 0.7% was manageable.
That said, formulating a policy for long term economic growth of a country as large, complex and diverse as India is hugely challenging. The finance minister should be lauded for a job well done.
In her budget speech, the FM has identified nine areas as priorities — productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation and R&D and finally the next generation of reforms.
In each of these areas, the budget has made important forays. Akin to the fabulously successful production-linked incentives, it has announced employment-linked incentives. It has initiated a scheme to skill 20 lakh youth over a five-year period and also given one crore young people the opportunity to intern with 500 of India’s largest companies.
The Economic Survey 2024 did some plain speaking about the skills deficit in the country. It pointed out that while 65% of India’s population is under 35, only about 50% youths are employable straight out of college.
While strengthening the credit system for MSMEs, the budget has also announced the setting up of a critical minerals mission, which is likely to play a pivotal role in energy transition and e-mobility. Setting up of plug-and-play industrial parks in 100 cities, as well as promoting urban areas as engines of growth are crucial initiatives to drive manufacturing and services.
On the manufacturing side, the budget lays a lot of stress on helping MSMEs, including providing them with credit guarantees, higher caps for MUDRA loans and helping them with trade receivables. Given that MSMEs are responsible for almost 35% of the GVA in India, any measure to help the sector would go a long way.
The decision to develop small and modular nuclear reactors in partnership with the industry is a significant step in getting the right energy mix for Viksit Bharat by 2047.
The centenary of our Independence is still more than two decades away, and our journey to there may well see several economic cycles. But the path chalked out by the FM should hold us in good stead.
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Chairman, Aditya Birla Group