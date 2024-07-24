Groundwork laid for sustained growth

If India has to emerge from its lower-middle income nation status and achieve its dream of becoming a developed economy by 2047, the centenary of our Independence, we need action on several fronts simultaneously.

The first budget of NDA 3.0 does this admirably. Admittedly, the economy has benefitted from some tailwinds. GDP growth clocked 8.2% in FY 24 and inflation has largely been under control at about 4%. Helped by lower imported energy prices, trade deficit was lower in FY24 and CAD at about 0.7% was manageable.

That said, formulating a policy for long term economic growth of a country as large, complex and diverse as India is hugely challenging. The finance minister should be lauded for a job well done.