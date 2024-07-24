Tax pivots a boost for years ahead

The run-up to the Budget by a newly elected government is traditionally rife with anticipation on its ability to take bold policy measures that can lay down a path for sustained growth trajectory. It was more eventful this time considering political compulsions triggered by the coalition unlike previous two full-terms. In that context, the first full Budget of the NDA government has turned out to be a balancing act.

Among direct tax measures, there are five important takeaways for investors and businesses, all aimed at simplification and rationalisation of the tax structure.

First up, the move to review the present income tax legislation, which has undoubtedly become a monolithic document with years of revision and recalibration. This is a well-meaning policy pivot and presents an opportunity to usher in a new-age tax legislation, which is simpler to implement and easier to modularise as businesses evolve much rapidly than they did in past several decades. It will however be imperative that policy makers look back at the enormous amount of work done in the past and leverage learnings therefrom, rather than reinventing the wheel.

The second takeaway is, reset of the tax law by clawing back on parts of the legislation that was hard to implement, not without creating more litigation than warranted. In that respect, abolition of ‘angel tax’ to do away with taxation of super premium in equity investments made in an Indian unlisted entity, is welcome.