Tax pivots a boost for years ahead

The run-up to the Budget by a newly elected government is traditionally rife with anticipation on its ability to take bold policy measures that can lay down a path for sustained growth trajectory. It was more eventful this time considering political compulsions triggered by the coalition unlike previous two full-terms. In that context, the first full Budget of the NDA government has turned out to be a balancing act.
Among direct tax measures, there are five important takeaways for investors and businesses, all aimed at simplification and rationalisation of the tax structure.
First up, the move to review the present income tax legislation, which has undoubtedly become a monolithic document with years of revision and recalibration. This is a well-meaning policy pivot and presents an opportunity to usher in a new-age tax legislation, which is simpler to implement and easier to modularise as businesses evolve much rapidly than they did in past several decades. It will however be imperative that policy makers look back at the enormous amount of work done in the past and leverage learnings therefrom, rather than reinventing the wheel.
The second takeaway is, reset of the tax law by clawing back on parts of the legislation that was hard to implement, not without creating more litigation than warranted. In that respect, abolition of ‘angel tax’ to do away with taxation of super premium in equity investments made in an Indian unlisted entity, is welcome.
This policy shift has the potential to accelerate growth capital flows into the start-up ecosystem, even for strategic investments in the long-term high-risk infra sector. A similar move to phase out so-called Google tax, i.e., a 2% equalisation levy on e-commerce supplies or services, is a welcome policy reset, as the digital tax levy has remained ambiguous even 6 years after finding its way into the Finance Bill, despite enormous time spent by the executive to address challenges in its implementation.
Third takeaway is the reduction of headline tax rate for foreign companies by 5 percentage points and capitals gains tax simplification both for financial and non-financial assets. With growing hindsight on this measure, for some investors it may come as bitter-sweet as capital gains tax incidence may stand increased, yet it is a step in the right direction to collapse multiple rates and holding period for different asset classes into a rather simplified tax rate matrix. Overarching direction is long term capital gains to be taxed at a median rate of 12.5% whereas short term capital gains tax rates will carry fewer arbitrage opportunities between financial and non-financial assets.
Fourth takeaway is the measures to contain ever growing tax disputes. Whilst roll-out of one-time settlement scheme is no surprise, raising bar for reopening of completed tax audits will get a thumbs up all around.
Sumit Singhania
Partner, Deloitte India