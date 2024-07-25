Indexation removal from realty sales to have mixed impact

NEW DELHI: The removal of indexation benefits from property sales is expected to have a mixed impact with investors likely to pay more in taxes if property prices are appraised at a tepid pace. In scenarios where property prices have risen in the range of 12-13% or more per year, investors stand to benefit handsomely from the new tax regime.
While the Income Tax Department claims a cut in long-term capital gains (LTCG) rate from 20% with indexation to 12.5% without indexation for real estate will benefit in almost all cases, Global brokerage firm CLSA said the impact of this new regime is likely to be negative for investors with a holding period of less than 5 years and where property price appreciation is moderate (less than 10% per annum).
CLSA said the new regime would be neutral or marginally beneficial for investments with longer holding periods (over 10 years) and where property price appreciation exceeds 10% per annum. The brokerage stated that markets like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, which are end-user driven, will be the least impacted. In contrast, markets like NCR and Mumbai, with higher investor activity, are likely to be adversely affected. Additionally, there will be no impact on super-luxury apartments with ticket sizes over Rs 10 crore since last year’s budget capped the indexed cost of acquisition at Rs 10 crore.
Explaining it with a base case purchase of 100 in both tax regimes, CLSA said the taxpayer will pay 1,000% more in new regime if housing prices rise at 5% CAGR for 2 years as against older regime with indexation. Taxpayers will pay 754% higher tax for holding a property for 5 years and 238% more for 10 years.
Where property prices have risen at 10% CAGR, net outgo will be 16% more for 2 years and 8% higher for 5-year holding. Total outgo would be 8% lower for holding property for a 10-year period, but 2% higher for a 20-year holding period.
Where the property rates appreciate at 12.5% CAGR annually, a taxpayer will be able to save 2% on a holding period of 2 years, 8% on a holding period of 5 years, 19% on a holding period of 10 years and 20 years under the new tax regime.
As per the minutes of the Union budget, the sale of houses bought after 2001 will now attract a 12.5% (long-term capital gain) tax. The actual rate is slightly to be higher given there are surcharge and cess components.