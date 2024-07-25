Indexation removal from realty sales to have mixed impact

NEW DELHI: The removal of indexation benefits from property sales is expected to have a mixed impact with investors likely to pay more in taxes if property prices are appraised at a tepid pace. In scenarios where property prices have risen in the range of 12-13% or more per year, investors stand to benefit handsomely from the new tax regime.

While the Income Tax Department claims a cut in long-term capital gains (LTCG) rate from 20% with indexation to 12.5% without indexation for real estate will benefit in almost all cases, Global brokerage firm CLSA said the impact of this new regime is likely to be negative for investors with a holding period of less than 5 years and where property price appreciation is moderate (less than 10% per annum).

CLSA said the new regime would be neutral or marginally beneficial for investments with longer holding periods (over 10 years) and where property price appreciation exceeds 10% per annum. The brokerage stated that markets like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, which are end-user driven, will be the least impacted. In contrast, markets like NCR and Mumbai, with higher investor activity, are likely to be adversely affected. Additionally, there will be no impact on super-luxury apartments with ticket sizes over Rs 10 crore since last year’s budget capped the indexed cost of acquisition at Rs 10 crore.