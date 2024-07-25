‘LTCG tax change conscious decision’: Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth

NEW DELHI: The change in capital gains structure was done to make taxation system simpler and it was a conscious decision to rationalise tax rates, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Wednesday after the Union Budget proposed an increase in long-term capital gains (LTCG) rate with the removal of indexation benefits for the property bought after 2001.
“The stance of the government is that the taxation policy moves towards simpler tax laws and that has been defined in the last years. When we are trying to rationalise, then certain tax rates have to be brought down, while certain rates have to go up. So the revenue neutral rate will be somewhere in the middle. There will be few gainers and some who will perceive that they are paying more taxes.”
He said the rates on unlisted equity shares have come down from 20% to 12.5%, without indexation. One can’t aspire to have lower tax rates with indexation benefits, he added.
“Fiscal policy should be neutral to any asset class or investors. Treat each asset class uniformly, if not immediately, then reach to that level. That is what the direction is,” Seth said. On the question of inequality, Seth said the announcement of 3 crore houses has been done for the poor in urban and rural areas.
There are allocations in the Budget which have been done with a saturation approach meaning that the government will support those who don’t have the government benefit. People earning over `1 lakh a month have been given relief of Rs 17500 and tax rates have not been touched.
“The government is using technology to bridge inequality, for example, how to get credit or rise in mudra loan limit for small traders. So these are the measures taken in the Budget to address the issue of inequality,” Seth stated. When asked why there has not been any major announcement for the manufacturing sector, Seth said the largest amount of the employment-linked incentives has been allocated to the manufacturing sector.
“It was decided in the interim budget only to do away with the 15% concessional tax rates for new manufacturing units and we are already in the lower band among many countries. Signal is that the tax rate is 22.5%,” Seth said on the question of not extending the 15% concessional rate to the new manufacturing units.
