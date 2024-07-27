Sensex, Nifty rally up to 1.7% led by IT and metal shares

NEW DELHI: Led by IT and metal stocks, bulls made a roaring comeback on Friday after trailing behind for 5 consecutive sessions. Benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty- advanced 1.6-1.7% each. The 30-stock pack Sensex rose 1293 pts to close 81,332 and Nifty climbed 429 pts to settle 24,834. During intraday deals, Nifty50 hit new high at 24,861.

Investors made Rs 7.1 lakh crore on Friday as the market capitalisation of BSE listed firms soared to Rs 456.92 lakh. “This surge was fueled by improved sentiment following robust performances in IT and metal stocks, as well as significant rollovers to the August series. Broader indices reflected this strength, showing substantial gains.

The current trend suggests bulls are in control, and we are likely to see further advances in the coming sessions. However, it is advised to remain selective, focusing on index majors and large midcaps,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said the domestic market experienced a substantial rebound on the start of next month expiry, recovering from losses incurred following the Union budget.

He added, “This upturn was driven by positive reactions to the better-than-expected US GDP, which augurs well for global demand. Investors are adopting buy on dip strategy, refocusing on quarterly earnings and stock-specific trends.”

All sectors closed in green on Friday. Nifty Metal index was the top performer, rising over 3%.

Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Infosys and Sun Pharma were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, rising up to 4.5%. FMCC major Nestle India was the only stock in the Sensex pack that closed in the red. Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates said the Nifty50 index formed a significant bullish candle on both the daily and weekly scales, indicating underlying strength. If the index sustains above 24,860, it may attempt to test the psychological level of 25,000.