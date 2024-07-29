Planning to Retire? What about your future plans?

When we think of Retirement, we normally think in terms of Money! Of course money is very important for retirement and we should know how much we need, how much we have to save, how much to invest and when to retire. For doing a proper scientific study we either learn to do it ourselves or hire a personal financial planning professional. He makes a Financial plan –which has our financial goals and the roadmap to achieve them.

Have you thought at what age to retire? Let us say 55 years is when you want to retire. One important question to answer is at your chronological age of 55 years what will be your Fitness Age?

Will it be 48 or 66? If it is 66 years of age, it means it is a push to retirement and your company is not too keen to have you –and you are being eased out. SO THE BIG QUESTION IS –when you are retiring at 55 what are your future plans?

There are many activities which you may not be able to do. Realising that the greatest thing one requires is enough wealth, a healthy body, satsang –a nice group of friends with common interests, and some ‘goal’ in life.Remember that almost all of us know what we are retiring FROM, we need a plan on what we are retiring TO.

Thus when you think of retirement –at whatever age – remember that of course having enough wealth is important, but so is having good health, a hobby, and a bunch of friends –all these are important. You have to start building on all this for a good retirement.