Nifty50 falls short of 25,000 as profit booking hits banking stocks

NEW DELHI: In the highly volatile session of Monday, NSE Nifty50 – almost conquered the 25,000 milestone. The 50-share index hit a fresh record high of 24,999.75 during the session but closed flat at 24,836.10.

The 30-share pack - BSE Sensex - also hit a fresh all-time high of 81,908.43 in intraday trade but managed to close just 23 points higher at 81,355.84.

After advancing more than 1.70% on Friday, the stage was set for Nifty50 to hit the 25,000 level. It started the session on a positive note and maintained a strong momentum for the next couple of hours. However, a sudden profit booking at about 12.05 pm in the banking stocks pulled down the index by nearly 0.70% over the next 15 minutes. Between 12.05 pm and 12.20 pm, Nifty Bank crashed nearly 2% or about 1,000 points.

“After an initial uptick, the Nifty edged closer to the new milestone of 25,000 in the first half. However, profit-taking in select heavyweights trimmed the gains as the day progressed, ultimately closing near the day’s low at 24,836.10,” said

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking. Mishra added that mixed global cues and the underperformance of major banks are causing an intermediate pause in the index; however, the overall tone remains positive. In the Nifty50 pack, Divislab, BPCL, LT, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers, surging between 2% and 3%. Bharti Airtel, Titan and Cipla were among the major laggards.

In the broader market, mid-cap and small-cap stocks outperformed the benchmarks. The Nifty MidCap 100 index hit a fresh record high of 58,455.1 and settled 1% higher at 58,364.65. The Nifty SmallCap index also ended 1% higher.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said that ease in the US personal consumption expenditure to 2.5% and the subsequent drop in the US 10-year yield have fuelled optimism that the Fed might cut rates in September, leading to a global rally. He added that a policy meeting is scheduled for the Fed, BOJ and BOE this week, and investors are closely monitoring the developments.

Profit booking

