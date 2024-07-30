NSE issues warning letter to Suzlon for disclosure lapses

NEW DELHI: The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) has issued a warning letter to Suzlon Energy Ltd for non-compliance with disclosure rules.
In its letter to Suzlon, NSE observed that a disclosure of an analyst's call of the company held on November 6, 2023, was submitted to the exchange on the same day.
The disclosure seems to be at shorter notice as required under the Sebi's LODR (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) rule, the letter dated July 29 said. The LODR rule requires a listed entity to inform the schedule of analysts or institutional investors to meet at least two working days in advance (excluding the date of intimation and date of meet).
"The aforesaid non-compliance on your part is viewed seriously. You are, hereby, warned and advised to be careful in future, exercise due caution and initiate corrective steps to avoid the recurrence of such lapses to ensure due compliance with the applicable provisions of SEBI LODR," the NSE said. It further said that any aberration in future on the part of the company would be viewed seriously, and appropriate action would be initiated.
The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with 20.8 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India , the group comprises Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries.
A vertically integrated organisation, with in-house research and development (R&D) centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India, Suzlon's world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across multiple locations in India. With over 29 years of operational track record, the group has a diverse workforce of over 6,400 employees.
Suzlon is also India's No. 1 wind energy service company with the largest service portfolio of over 14.8 GW in wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. Suzlon offers a comprehensive product portfolio led by the 2 MW and 3 MW series of wind turbines
Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said on the occasion, "We have consistently outperformed ourselves across all performance parameters for the last several quarters. This is a good indication of our readiness to meet industry demand and leverage the tailwinds of the sector. Our largest-ever order book of 3.8 GW gives us great visibility for the future. With significant deliveries of our flagship product series, 3. x MW S144 in Q1 FY25, we are in a strong position to service our current order book."
Girish also welcomed the new Minister for the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshiji, and extended his support to the Prime Minister's vision of a greener and sustainable nation.
( With inputs from PTI )