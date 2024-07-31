Adani Energy Solutions plans Rs 6,000 crore fundraising via QIP

NEW DELHI: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Tuesday said it will file the preliminary placement document for fundraising through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route today. The company is aiming to raise as much as Rs 6,000 crore through the QIP.

The Adani Group transmission and distribution entity has set a floor price of Rs 1,027 per share and a maximum 5% discount will be allowed on the floor price, it said in a regulatory filing. The company in May had approved plans to raise funds up to Rs 12,500 crore through the QIP route in FY25.

As per reports, the demand for this QIP has already exceeded three times the number of shares available. SBI Capital Markets, Jefferies India and ICICI Securities have been appointed as the book running lead managers for the issue (BRLMs). Cantor Fitzgerald & Co has been appointed as an advisor in connection with the issue.

“The equity shares described in this intimation have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold within the US, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws,” said Adani Energy Solutions.