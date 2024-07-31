Samsung secures top position in global smartphone market

NEW DELHI: The latest Canalys research reveals that the worldwide smartphone market continue to grow strongly in Q2 2024, with shipments reaching 288.9 million units. South Korean tech giant Samsung held the top position with 53.5 million units shipped in the second quarter of this year, according to the report.

Apple held second place with 45.6 million units, bolstered by strong momentum in North America and APAC's emerging markets and North America.

The market has grown for three consecutive quarters, driven by product innovation initiatives and improvements in business conditions.

"In the second half of 2024, Apple and Samsung will focus on solidifying their long-term strategies in mature markets, while other brands will hope to boost sales in emerging markets, having stocked channels in anticipation of higher operating costs," said Canalys senior analyst Sanyam Chaurasia.