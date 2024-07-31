Samsung secures top position in global smartphone market

NEW DELHI: The latest Canalys research reveals that the worldwide smartphone market continue to grow strongly in Q2 2024, with shipments reaching 288.9 million units. South Korean tech giant Samsung held the top position with 53.5 million units shipped in the second quarter of this year, according to the report.
Apple held second place with 45.6 million units, bolstered by strong momentum in North America and APAC's emerging markets and North America.
The market has grown for three consecutive quarters, driven by product innovation initiatives and improvements in business conditions.
"In the second half of 2024, Apple and Samsung will focus on solidifying their long-term strategies in mature markets, while other brands will hope to boost sales in emerging markets, having stocked channels in anticipation of higher operating costs," said Canalys senior analyst Sanyam Chaurasia.
Chinese mobile maker Xiaomi, with its competitive product offerings, followed closely with shipments of 42.3 million units to achieve a market share of 15 per cent. Returning to fourth place, Vivo shipped 25.9 million units for a market share of 9 per cent. Transsion came fifth, shipping 25.5 million units and taking a market share of 9 per cent.
As per the report, in the second quarter, Europe and North America saw significant volume increases as vendors proactively stockpiled inventory for upcoming holiday sales seasons. Samsung will inevitably focus on integrating its Galaxy ecosystem to create strong value propositions for consumers via its flagship offerings with exclusive GenAI features. Apple will look to accelerate replacement demand in these markets via its AI strategy, with hybrid models, enhanced privacy, and personalised Siri features.
"All the major regions grew in Q2, but maintaining competitive products will become increasingly challenging," said Canalys Senior Analyst Toby Zhu. However, Zhu also noted that despite seasonal demand in the second half of the year, the smartphone market is unlikely to see double-digit growth in full-year 2024. Overall, the smartphone market is set to grow in the mid-single digits (around 5-7 per cent) in 2024, driven by recovering inventory levels, eased import restrictions, and a better economic climate.
In 2025, with consumer demand remaining uncertain, especially in mature markets, vendors should focus on delivering innovative smartphone experiences to attract upgrade buyers, build a distinctive brand image, and strengthen local operations to seize emerging opportunities.