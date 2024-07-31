Sebi panel for F&O lot size of Rs 20-30 lakh

MUMBAI: The committee set up by the markets regulator Sebi late June has proposed sweeping changes to the index derivative framework suggesting to raise the minimum contract sizes by three-four times to Rs 20-30 lakh and limiting fewer weekly expiries on options contracts on single benchmark index of an exchange among others.
The biggest suggestion is hiking the lot size to Rs 15-20 lakh in the first phase, and then Rs 20-30 lakh in the second phase and also collecting the margin money upfront from the trader on a daily basis.
The panel was to propose some measures to curb the increasing exposure of retail traders in the derivatives market and also to reduce speculation. In their consultation paper report submitted to the Sebi on Tuesday, the working committee on futures and options suggested collecting the options premium upfront and reducing the number of strike prices. These measures, the panel and the regulator believe, can help protect investors better and help ensure market stability.
The Sebi believes these recommendations if implemented will help address excessive speculation driven by high retail participation in recent years. Increasing the contract size by multiple times, the panel believes, will make it harder for retail investors to participate in it or in a kind of “reverse sachetization”.
“Given the higher risk in derivatives and the large amount of implicit leverage, increasing the minimum contract size would result in reverse sachetization of such risk bearing products .. so increase this to Rs 15-20 lakh in the first phase, and then Rs 20-30 lakh in the second phase,” says the paper.
The extant regulations allow index-based contracts to expire every day. The regulator now wants to be limited to only weekly contracts per index per exchange. If finally allowed, there will be two expiries a week.
Currently, the minimum lot size required for the contract is Rs 5-10 lakh. This was set in 2019 but since the market volume has more than doubled to over Rs 500 trillion from a little over Rs 210 trillion in March 2018 and the share of the retail in index futures soared from around 2% to 41% as of March 2024. Stated differently, for every Rs 100 traded by an individual investor in FY 2018, only Rs 2 went in to the index options segment, which has jumped to Rs 41 in FY24.
According to the Sebi data, the overall derivatives turnover has soared from Rs 210 trillion in FY18 to Rs 500 trillion in FY24, while the futures and options (F&O) segment has seen growing retail investor participation, increasing by over 40% from 65 lakh in FY23 to 96 lakh in FY24. Individual participation in index options has also surged, rising from 2% in FY18 to 41% in FY24.