Sebi panel for F&O lot size of Rs 20-30 lakh

MUMBAI: The committee set up by the markets regulator Sebi late June has proposed sweeping changes to the index derivative framework suggesting to raise the minimum contract sizes by three-four times to Rs 20-30 lakh and limiting fewer weekly expiries on options contracts on single benchmark index of an exchange among others.

The biggest suggestion is hiking the lot size to Rs 15-20 lakh in the first phase, and then Rs 20-30 lakh in the second phase and also collecting the margin money upfront from the trader on a daily basis.

The panel was to propose some measures to curb the increasing exposure of retail traders in the derivatives market and also to reduce speculation. In their consultation paper report submitted to the Sebi on Tuesday, the working committee on futures and options suggested collecting the options premium upfront and reducing the number of strike prices. These measures, the panel and the regulator believe, can help protect investors better and help ensure market stability.

The Sebi believes these recommendations if implemented will help address excessive speculation driven by high retail participation in recent years. Increasing the contract size by multiple times, the panel believes, will make it harder for retail investors to participate in it or in a kind of “reverse sachetization”.