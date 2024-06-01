GST collections in May up 10% to Rs 1.73 lakh crore

The gross GST collections in FY 25 till May 2024 stood at Rs 3.83 lakh crore, showing an 11.3% year-on-year growth, driven mainly by 14.2% increase in collections from domestic transactions. After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue in the FY 2024-25 till May 2024 stands at ₹3.36 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 11.6% compared to the same period last year.

Among the larger states, Uttar Pradesh showed a 22% year-on-year growth in May collections, followed by Gujarat at 16%, Karnataka (15%) and Andhra Pradesh (15%). Collections from Maharashtra grew at 14% and Rajasthan 13%. Growth in collection from Tamil Nadu was below the national average at 9%. Among smaller states, Delhi clocked 46% growth, Haryana 28% and Punjab 26%. Hill states like J&K and Uttarakhand also witnessed more than 20% growth in collection.

According to Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY India, rise in GST collections from Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Puducherry and Arunachal Pradesh suggests growing consumption in these developing regions, indicating broader economic progress. He further says that increased GST in northern states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, etc., might be due to election spending and a surge in purchases of fans, coolers, and ACs caused by the higher temperatures compared to last year.