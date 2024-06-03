India's manufacturing sector growth eases in May; upturn in exports strongest in over 13 years: PMI survey

NEW DELHI: India's manufacturing sector saw a slower growth rate for the second straight month in May but stayed firmly in expansion mode with global sales increasing to the greatest extent in over 13 years, a monthly survey said on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell from 58.8 in April to 57.5 in May, signalling a slower but substantial improvement in the health of the sector.

The index had climbed to a 16-year high of 59.1 in March.

In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

According to HSBC Global Economist Maitreyi Das, "The manufacturing sector remained in expansionary territory in May, albeit the pace slowed, led by a softer rise in new orders and output."

The slowdown was attributed to reduced working hours amid intensive heatwave and rising production costs.

"Panelists cited heatwaves as a reason for lower work hours in May, which may have affected production volumes," Das said.

The headline figure was nearly four points higher than its long-run average.

May data showed a further upturn in Indian factory production, which stretched the current sequence of expansion to nearly three years.

Despite easing to a three-month low, the rate of increase remained sharp.

Growth was supported by new business gains, demand strength and successful marketing efforts, the report said.

New orders rose at a substantial pace that was nonetheless the slowest in three months.