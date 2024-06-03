Why you need to focus on passive income?

In wealthy nations, there is a concept of social security. You can claim a ‘jobless’ allowance if you do not get work. In Scandinavian countries, people get a monthly dole even if they just sit at home. The guarantee of income gives financial security to ordinary people in rich countries. That is possible due to the smaller size of those countries in terms of the number of people.

In India, there was a debate about a universal basic income. Political parties often promise such ideas during the election season. However, to execute such a thing, the government finances need to be in a state of perennial surplus. That means their expenditure must be lower than the tax or non-tax income. Due to the large demography in India, such a scenario is implausible for years to come.

As a result, each of us has a financial security onus. The government will do what it can within the Union Budget framework. You can hope for the best, but the truth is that you have to secure your finances so that you do not have to depend on anyone else. For that, your financial habits matter.

The Reserve Bank of India’s annual report for 2023-24 shows that net financial household savings fell to 5.2% of gross national disposable income (GNDI). In the financial year 2013-14, they stood at 7.2% and averaged around that level. The net household financial savings rose sharply during COVID-19 but fell as most of you utilised savings for expenditure.

The fall in net savings is due to a sharp surge in household financial liabilities, which rose 5.7% of GNDI from 3.1% ten years ago. There is borrowing for buying new homes and other assets. Households also borrow money for automobiles, travel, and other consumption expenditures. That is reflected in the surge in credit card payments made in 2023-24 to R 18,30,000 crore. That is nearly double the payments made in 2021-22.