Rupee tanks against dollar after poll results shock

After the bloodbath on Dalal Street, there was mayhem in the debt and money markets as the numbers predicted by the exit polls eluded the ruling NDA. The rupee tanked a near record low against the greenback, while the benchmark bond yields jumped 12 bps to 7.06 percent.

The equities were the worst hit, plunging close to 9 percent intra-day and though they recouped towards the end, the Sensex bled by 5.74 percent and the broader Nifty plummeted 5.96 percent at close. This is the worst plunge in over four years for the markets.

The market mayhem came after exit poll projections, all of which gave a big win for the NDA, turned out to be way off the mark though the ruling alliance won a simple majority.

The rupee dropped to as low as 83.5175 against the greenback, its weakest since May 15, 2024, which was its historic worst.

The 47% fall on the day is also the worst for the rupee in over a year.

Similarly, the benchmark 10-year bond yields rose as much 12 basis points to close 7.06 percent and ended at 7.0382, following its previous close at 6.9438, making it the biggest daily rise in eight months for the benchmark bonds as vote-counting trends showed that the BJP would not win a simple majority on its own and that even the NDA alliance would cobble up a narrow majority, much lower than expected.

The yield also witnessed its biggest single-session climb since October 6, 2024.