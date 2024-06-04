Rupee tanks against dollar after poll results shock
After the bloodbath on Dalal Street, there was mayhem in the debt and money markets as the numbers predicted by the exit polls eluded the ruling NDA. The rupee tanked a near record low against the greenback, while the benchmark bond yields jumped 12 bps to 7.06 percent.
The equities were the worst hit, plunging close to 9 percent intra-day and though they recouped towards the end, the Sensex bled by 5.74 percent and the broader Nifty plummeted 5.96 percent at close. This is the worst plunge in over four years for the markets.
The market mayhem came after exit poll projections, all of which gave a big win for the NDA, turned out to be way off the mark though the ruling alliance won a simple majority.
The rupee dropped to as low as 83.5175 against the greenback, its weakest since May 15, 2024, which was its historic worst.
The 47% fall on the day is also the worst for the rupee in over a year.
Similarly, the benchmark 10-year bond yields rose as much 12 basis points to close 7.06 percent and ended at 7.0382, following its previous close at 6.9438, making it the biggest daily rise in eight months for the benchmark bonds as vote-counting trends showed that the BJP would not win a simple majority on its own and that even the NDA alliance would cobble up a narrow majority, much lower than expected.
The yield also witnessed its biggest single-session climb since October 6, 2024.
With the BJP's tally being well below the simple majority, Modi will be at the mercy of his allies in the 543-member house, which could introduce some uncertainty in policymaking. The market fears that a thin majority may force the government to undertake more populist measures, which may impact the fiscal consolidation trajectory.
The rupee slumped the most in over a year on Tuesday as the vote-counting progressed spurring a selloff in local equities. The 83.53 closing, down 0.47 percent on the day, is the worst single-day percentage fall since February last year.
Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 104.3.
It is clear that the Reserve Bank has stepped in to limit the decline as state-run banks were spotted offering dollars near 83.50 levels, likely on behalf of the central bank.
According to analysts at wealth management firm Nuvama, the rupee may fall to 83.60 this month if the political uncertainty prolongs, and may strengthen to 82.80 if the ruling front forms the government.
Their optimism stems from the likely inflow arising due to the bond inclusion in the JP Morgan index this month, indicating its rising global financial influence. This could attract up to $25 billion in inflows.
Additionally, a reduced short-term borrowings and a record RBI dividend payout have boosted the appeal for debt. Accordingly the yields have begun to ease from the quarterly high of 7.02 percent and are expected to continue towards 6.96% or lower, supported by supply and demand dynamics, liquidity management, moderating inflation, and a stable rupee, they said.
Vaibhav Vidwani of Bonanza Porfolio said though the NDA has achieved a majority, the BJP falling short can lead to further pessimism in upcoming sessions. Investors may stay cautious ahead of this week's RBI monetary policy announcement.