Investors to get payouts directly from clearing corporations from October 14

MUMBAI: To help enhance operational efficiency and reduce risks to clients' securities, the market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) has made it mandatory from October 14, 2024, for clearing corporations to make the payment directly to the client's account and not from the broker’s account, as has is prevailing practice.

At present, a clearing corporation (CC) credits the payment of securities in the pool account of the broker, who then credits the same to their client's demat accounts.

In March, Sebi had issued a master circular for stock brokers specifying various processes for handling of clients' securities with regard to pay-in and payout of securities.

"This is to protect clients' securities and to ensure that the stock broker segregates securities of the client or clients so that they are not vulnerable to misuse. Accordingly, form October 14, 2024, payout to the clients will be done directly by the CC and not the broker,” Sebi said in a circular.

Sebi said it has arrived at the decision after holding extensive discussions with stock exchanges, CCs and depositories as also brokers. The proposal was also discussed in the meeting of the intermediary advisory committee and with the broker's Industry Standards Forum (ISF), which comprises industry representatives.