MPC meet begins; strong growth rules out rate cut

MUMBAI: The six-member rate-setting panel MPC began its three-day meeting here on Wednesday to review and decide on the course of the monetary policy, which is scheduled to be unveiled on Friday.
Neither market participants nor Mint Road watchers expect the panel to be doing something on the policy rate front but will see the central bank doing more to ensure liquidity as the economy enters the busy credit season. Some of them are even expecting the rate cut to be pushed further beyond October as well. The monetary policy committee has not changed its approach to inflation control since May 2022 when it began increasing the rates and has whacked it up 250 percentage points to 6.5%, the last hike effected in February 2023.
Analysts cite the strong growth momentum—fiscal 2024 GDP printed in a surprise 8.2% on-year driven by a more surprising Q4 growth which came in at 7.8%—and a stronger food prices as the reason for their status quo outlook. And according to them what’s is need is some action on the liquidity front, which has been tight for months now—on Tuesday the system level surplus was a low R5,0000 crore, which is only a third of what the regulator feels like comfortable surplus.
According to Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at Icra Ratings, “the latest inflation data and the food and commodities prices outlook suggest a status quo both on the rates and the stance in the upcoming review.” She also rules out rate cut in the October policy review saying, “the higher-than-forecast expansion in the Indian economy in Q4FY24, which led to the full year GDP growth printing 8.2%. As a result, the likelihood of a stance change in the August review followed by a rate cut in October has eased now, unless an abundantly well distributed monsoon quells food prices in a sustainable fashion.”
Headline inflation has eased significantly due to benign core inflation and has averaged 4.9% in the first four months of 2024 lower than the 2023 average of 5.7%.
The core inflation continues to trend downward, remaining below the 4%threshold for five consecutive months. However, food and beverages inflation remains elevated, averaging 7.7%in the first four months, led by double-digit inflation in vegetables and pulses. Concurring with Nayar, an analyst at Care Ratings also batted for status quo, citing the same sets of reasons.
‘Policy rates likely to be kept on hold’
Given that the RBI has been repeating the aim of getting inflation to 4% on a durable basis, the policy rates are likely to be kept on hold. Going ahead, we anticipate that the MPC will contemplate rate cuts in the second half of FY25, Care Ratings said