MPC meet begins; strong growth rules out rate cut

MUMBAI: The six-member rate-setting panel MPC began its three-day meeting here on Wednesday to review and decide on the course of the monetary policy, which is scheduled to be unveiled on Friday.

Neither market participants nor Mint Road watchers expect the panel to be doing something on the policy rate front but will see the central bank doing more to ensure liquidity as the economy enters the busy credit season. Some of them are even expecting the rate cut to be pushed further beyond October as well. The monetary policy committee has not changed its approach to inflation control since May 2022 when it began increasing the rates and has whacked it up 250 percentage points to 6.5%, the last hike effected in February 2023.

Analysts cite the strong growth momentum—fiscal 2024 GDP printed in a surprise 8.2% on-year driven by a more surprising Q4 growth which came in at 7.8%—and a stronger food prices as the reason for their status quo outlook. And according to them what’s is need is some action on the liquidity front, which has been tight for months now—on Tuesday the system level surplus was a low R5,0000 crore, which is only a third of what the regulator feels like comfortable surplus.