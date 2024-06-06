SpiceJet looking to raise $250 million to boost ops
NEW DELHI: Cash-starved SpiceJet Chief Ajay Singh on Wednesday said the airline will be raising around $250 million in the next couple of months to boost operations. The airline is tackling multiple headwinds, including lessor and debt woes, with Singh saying the carrier has faced “significant black swan events”.
“It is difficult to kill SpiceJet....and we are trying to fix the problems,” he said and asserted that the airline’s balance sheet will be cleaned up over the next two quarters. Recently, the airline raised $ 150 million, and is looking for more funds to grow its fleet and clear its various debt obligations.
Meanwhile, IndiGo said that they are looking at various financing options for the wide-body planes that are expected to join the airline’s fleet in 2027. Speaking at a session at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 here, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Wednesday said having a strong balance sheet is an asset.
In April, IndiGo announced placing a firm order for 30 A350-900 aircraft and also the option to buy 70 more such planes. Air India said that they will be retrofitting more than 100 planes, including 40 wide-body planes, and has ordered around 25,000 aircraft seats as part of revamping the fleet.
Air India chief Campbell Wilson also announced that the highly anticipated merger between Air India and Vistara is expected to be finalised by the end of the year. CAPA India had estimated $400 million to $600 million losses for the airlines in India in FY25.