SpiceJet looking to raise $250 million to boost ops

NEW DELHI: Cash-starved SpiceJet Chief Ajay Singh on Wednesday said the airline will be raising around $250 million in the next couple of months to boost operations. The airline is tackling multiple headwinds, including lessor and debt woes, with Singh saying the carrier has faced “significant black swan events”.

“It is difficult to kill SpiceJet....and we are trying to fix the problems,” he said and asserted that the airline’s balance sheet will be cleaned up over the next two quarters. Recently, the airline raised $ 150 million, and is looking for more funds to grow its fleet and clear its various debt obligations.

Meanwhile, IndiGo said that they are looking at various financing options for the wide-body planes that are expected to join the airline’s fleet in 2027. Speaking at a session at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 here, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Wednesday said having a strong balance sheet is an asset.