Bajaj Housing to go for Rs 4,000 crore public issue, OFS

MUMBAI: After many years, the Bajaj group is planning to the hit primary market with a mega Rs 4,000 corre IPO along with an offer for sale by promoters for its housing finance arm, which currently is under Bajaj Finance.

According to an exchange filing, Bajaj Finance board on Thursday approved listing of Bajaj Housing Finance through an IPO which will include fresh issue worth Rs 4,000 crore and an offer for sale depending on valuation and market conditions. The mega listing will mark the return of the Bajaj group to the public market after several years.

Under the RBI norms, a systematically important or an upper layer NBFC, which Bajaj Housing Finance is, has to list by September 2025. According to the September 2022 RBI notification, an upper layer NBFC has to go public within three years of being notified as one.

Bajaj Housing Finance is a subsidiary of the parent Bajaj Finance, exchange filing did not offer a timeline for the same. However, a market source told the TNIE that the company will filing the draft red herring prospectus with the Sebi shortly.