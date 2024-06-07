Forex kitty soars past USD 650-billion mark as JP Morgan bond inclusion nears

MUMBAI: With the first leg of the JP Morgan bond inclusion nearing, the country’s forex reserves crossed another milestone crossing the $650 billion mark to close at $651.5 billion for the week ending May 31.
"Touching a new milestone, the foreign exchange reserves reached a historical high of USD 651.5 billion as on May 31. Our external sector remains resilient and the key external vulnerability indicators continue to improve. Overall, we remain confident of meeting our external financing requirements comfortably,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing the bimonthly policy review.
Later according to the weekly statistical data released by the central bank, it said the forex reserves jumped USD4.837 billion to a new all-time high of USD 651.51 billion for the week to May 31. In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by USD2.027 billion to USD 646.673 billion.
The inflows are set to rise further—to the tune of $25 billion at least over the course of the staggered inclusion of the government bonds in the Wall Street major JP Morgan Chase’s emerging market bond index.
Last September, JP Morgan announced inclusion of government papers, under the fully accessible route (FAR), in its widely tracked emerging market government bond index from June 28 and be phased over a 10-month period with 1 percent weight included each month until March 31, 2025.
The inflows will get another leg up when another index provider the financial news and market data provider Bloomberg includes the bonds in its emerging market index in a phased manner from end-January next.
The previous high for the forex kitty, which is a critical guard against external sector disturbances, was USD 648.87 billion on May 10. For the week ended May 31, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, jumped by a hefty USD 5.065.51 billion to USD 572.564 billion, according to the RBI data.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of non-US units like the euro, the British pound and the Japanese yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
However, gold reserves declined by USD 212 million to USD 56.501 billion during the week, the RBI said, adding the special drawing rights (SDRs) also inched down by USD 17 million to USD 18.118 billion, the apex bank said.
The country’s reserve position with the IMF however rose by USD 1 million to USD 4.326 billion in the reporting week.
Addressing the press during the post-policy presser, the Governor Das said the central bank is well-positioned to meet the country's external financing requirements comfortably and dollar inflows will lead to any problem, such a extreme volatility in the rupee.
Das also ruled out any problem arising from higher inflows resulting from JP Morgan’s bond index inclusion, stating that the central bank is well-prepared to handle them, saying “the RBI has a number of instruments. We have managed it in the past. We will manage it this time also. So, no worries on that score."
Das said in 2023, the country retained its position as the most attractive destination for greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Asia-Pacific region even though net FDI inflows moderated even as gross inflows remained robust in FY24.
Additionally, external commercial borrowings and non-resident deposits recorded higher net inflows compared to the previous year.
Foreign portfolio investment flows surged in FY24, with net FPI inflows reaching $41.6 billion. However, since the beginning of FY25, FPIs turned net sellers in the domestic market, resulting in net outflows of $5 billion as of June 5.