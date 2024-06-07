Forex kitty soars past USD 650-billion mark as JP Morgan bond inclusion nears

MUMBAI: With the first leg of the JP Morgan bond inclusion nearing, the country’s forex reserves crossed another milestone crossing the $650 billion mark to close at $651.5 billion for the week ending May 31.

"Touching a new milestone, the foreign exchange reserves reached a historical high of USD 651.5 billion as on May 31. Our external sector remains resilient and the key external vulnerability indicators continue to improve. Overall, we remain confident of meeting our external financing requirements comfortably,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing the bimonthly policy review.

Later according to the weekly statistical data released by the central bank, it said the forex reserves jumped USD4.837 billion to a new all-time high of USD 651.51 billion for the week to May 31. In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by USD2.027 billion to USD 646.673 billion.

The inflows are set to rise further—to the tune of $25 billion at least over the course of the staggered inclusion of the government bonds in the Wall Street major JP Morgan Chase’s emerging market bond index.