IndiGo to operate more flights from India to Central Asian cities

MUMBAI: India’s largest airline IndiGo is doubling flights from Delhi to Almaty and Tbilisi starting on August 16, 2024, and to Tashkent starting on August 17, 2024. The airline will then operate daily flights from Tashkent, Almaty, and Tbilisi, up from the previous schedule of 4 flights per week to Tashkent and 3 flights per week to Almaty and Tbilisi.

The increased capacity addition to Central Asia comes as this region is fast becoming a favourite among Indian travellers. IndiGo had started operations to Tashkent, Almaty, and Tbilisi in 2023, as part of its International expansion plan.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo,said, “These new flights have been announced to cater to the increasing demand for outbound and leisure travel to these destinations. With this, IndiGo now operates daily flights to all four of our Central Asian destinations: Tashkent, Almaty, Tbilisi, and Baku."