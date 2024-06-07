RBI warns MFIs, NBFCs against usurious pricing of small ticket loans

MUMBAI: Stating that public interest is a top priority for the Reserve Bank, governor Shaktikanta Das has warned some microlenders and non-bank lenders against their usurious lending practices in general and particularly when it comes to small ticket borrowers—something the industry body admits to be done by a few section of its members.

“Customer protection remains on top of the Reserve Bank’s priorities. In general, we’ve observed that guidelines on key facts statement (KFS) are followed, but a few regulated entities still charge fees etc that are not specified or disclosed in the KFS. It has also been observed in some micro finance institutions and NBFCs that the interest rates on small value loans are high and appear to be usurious,” Das said Friday while unveiling the monetary policy wherein he left all key rates unchanged for the eighth time in the trot.

When contacted Sadaf Sayeed, the chief executive of Muthoot Microfin, which is among the top players and recently went public, and who is also on the board of the microlenders self-regulatory organization Sadhan, said the governor’s comment should be read as directional.

“A couple of months back the RBI called us for a meeting on the higher interest rates issue, which to be factual is charged being charged only by around 5 percent of our members. Over 95 percent of the members charge 24 percent which is below the peak rate of 26 percent prescribed by the YH Malegam committee,” Sayeed told the TNIE over phone.

He said these 5 percent of the MFIs is charging around 28 percent, on average, which is the reason for the concern raised by the governor.