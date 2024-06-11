ETF inflows of Rs 34.6k crore take AUM to Rs 58.91L crore in May

MUMBAI: A record inflow into equity mutual fund to the tune of Rs 34,697-crore, up over 83% on-month, buoyed the industry assets (AUM) to an all-time high of Rs 58.91 trillion in May, as investors bet on a record majority for the BJP in the just-concluded hustings, which though turned out to be far from the truth.

Overall assets under management of the 45-player mutual fund industry rose to a record Rs 58.91 trillion in May from Rs 56.3 trillion in the previous month, the industry body Amfi said Monday. This surge was led by ETFs, within which open-ended equity funds soared by Rs 19,213.43 crore in the reporting month.

This was despite investor interest remained lukewarm in large-cap funds as the category saw net investments of Rs 663.09 crore in the month, while smaller caps just rocked, as per the Amfi data. Adding to the cheer was the continued success of systematic investment plans (SIPs) inflows, which rose to a new record of Rs 20,904 crore in May from Rs 20,371 crore in April.

Monthly investments into SIPs topped Rs 20,000 crore for the first time ever in April. Equity mutual fund inflows fell 16% to Rs 18,917 crore in April but surge a 83.42% in May to a record Rs 34,697 crore, as per the data from the Association of Mutual Funds, the industry trade body. Inflows into open-ended equity funds also remained in the positive zone for the 39th month in a row in May.