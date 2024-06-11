Tardy rabi purchase leaves farmers in lurch

SAMBALPUR: Over a month since the rabi paddy procurement began in Sambalpur district, the slow pace of the process continues to irk farmers, whose paddy are lying unsold at the market yards with monsoon approaching.

The rabi paddy procurement began in the district from May 10. While as many as 15,534 farmers have been registered to sell their produce this season, last year 14,390 farmers were registered and the total paddy procured by the end of season was 12,43,022.60 quintal. Compared to last season, around 9,54,4022 quintal of paddy has been procured from 11,034 farmers as on Monday as the officials were busy in conduct of election process.

Typically, the procurement process is completed within 45 days. However, with a month already having passed, approximately 4,500 farmers still have unsold paddy. This season, procurement is being conducted across 55 paddy procurement centres (PPCs) with the assistance of 30 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and nine self-help groups (SHGs).

Despite this, over 15 PPCs are experiencing slow procurement rates, with six recording single-digit procurement numbers.

Farmers, who have stored their paddy under the open sky, are increasingly worried about crop damage as the monsoon approaches. The lack of proper storage infrastructure at market yards increases this risk. Moreover, recent mild rainfall has led to exploitation by some rice millers, who have reportedly deducted 2-3 kg per bag of paddy under the pretext of quality issues.

Although deputy registrar of cooperative societies (DRCS) Lingaraj Nayak was unavailable for comment, official sources stated that measures are being taken to expedite the process. A meeting with cooperative society secretaries was held to address the hindrances, and the procurement is expected to be completed within the next 10 days, they added.